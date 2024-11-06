‘That Person Is A Genius’: The Story Behind Emma Stone’s Amazing Zombieland Audition And The Humorous Way It Affected Co-Star Jesse Eisenberg
She clearly killed it!
Nowadays, Emma Stone is well-known as being one of the best actresses of our generation with two Academy Awards to show for it, but there was a time when she was a gem of a talent waiting to be discovered. Her Zombieland co-star Jesse Eisenberg got to see this firsthand when she auditioned for what’s considered one of Emma Stone’s best films and among great zombie movies these days, and effectively blew him away.
After Emma Stone crushed it with her first role in Superbad at the age of 19, the actress popped up in comedies all over the place, from The House Bunny to Easy A. One of those early roles was, of course, Zombieland, where she played a survivor of the zombie apocalypse who goes by Wichita. Jesse Eisenberg recently spoke about his first time crossing paths with the co-star of the 2009 movie starting with these words:
Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone recently worked together on one of the latest 2024 movies, A Real Pain. Eisenberg wrote, directed and stars in the dramedy and had the assistance of Stone as a producer. While speaking on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw (via People), he shared that he got cast in Zombieland before Emma Stone and watched a lot of other actresses try out for Wichita. However, here’s how Stone stood out according to Eisenberg:
Now, that’s how you make an impression! As Jesse Eisenberg spoke about, Stone was really different from all the other hopeful actresses because of her magnetic personality, and barraging insults toward his character of Columbus. A lot of the other actresses were “really polite,” but when it comes to a biting comedy like Zombieland, Stone is exactly what the movie needed, and thus a star was born. Zombieland also became a hit in theaters and among critics when the comedy also starring Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin came out in the fall of 2009, and all four reprised their roles in 2019 for Zombieland: Double Tap.
Fifteen years later, it’s a given that Emma Stone is practically a “genius” when it comes to her acting ability. She just came off a second Best Actress win for Poor Things earlier this year after previously dazzling us with her first Best Actress win with song, dance and sass in La La Land. It’s no wonder Eisenberg and Stone have remained filmmaking collaborators. Stone (along with her husband Dave McCary) also produced Eisenberg’s directorial debut, When You Finish Saving The World, before working together again on A Real Pain.
A Real Pain is currently in theaters. It’s one of the best movies we’ve seen this year. Oh, and if you want to relive Zombieland, it’s streaming now with a Netflix subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.