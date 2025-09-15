Street Fighter's 50 Cent Shares Intense Videos Of His Training: ‘I Don’t Expect You To Understand My Level Of Discipline’

Street Fighter is getting the film adaptation treatment again following 1994’s Street Fighter and 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Earlier this month, the new Street Fighter movie’s cast was announced in a wonderfully nostalgic way, with 50 Cent being among the lineup. The 2026 movie release has been filming for a month now, and the Power actor has shared some intense videos showing his training he’s going through for the role of Balrog.

The first video that 50 Cent posted on his Instagram page shows flashing black and white footage of him jumproping, set to James Brown “It's a Man's Man's Man's World.” As you can see, he’s working up quite the sweat so he’s in shape to play Balrog, who was introduced to the video game franchise in 1991’s Street Fighter II.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) A photo posted by on

Clearly 50 Cent is not half-assing it on working out to make sure in the kind of physical condition we expect Balrog to be in when the events of Street Fighter unfold. This is further evidenced in the second video, where the Expend4bles star is pummeling a punching bag while his own song, “Many Men (Death Wish),” is playing.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) A photo posted by on

If Street Fighter is faithfully adapting its source material, then 50 Cent’s Balrog will be one of the movie’s antagonists. In the video games, he’s usually depicted as working for M. Bison, who will be played in this movie by David Dastmalchian. Whether that’s the case or this new adaptation is taking the character in a different direction, 50 Cent is definitely in fighting form as the latest live-action Balrog, following behind Grand L. Bush from the 1994 movie and Michael Clarke Duncan from The Legend of Chun-Li.

Set in 1993, Street Fighter will follow Andrew Koji’s Ryu and Noah Centineo’s Ken being recruited by Callina Liang’s Chun-Li to take part in the World Warrior Tournament, at which lies a “deadly conspiracy.” The rest of the movie’s cast includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalism, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe. Kitao Sakurai is directing the feature of a script written by Dalan Musson.

With Paramount Pictures now handling Street Fighter’s release with Legendary Pictures and Capcom rather than Sony Pictures, catch it on the big screen starting October 16, 2026. It follows a week after the release of fellow Paramount movie The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.