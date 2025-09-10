7 Immediate Questions I Have Now That The Main Cast Has Been Revealed For The Street Fighter Movie

You know, typically, when a main cast list is revealed, I usually have more answers than questions. However, that's not the case with the upcoming Street Fighter reboot, where the revelation of its main cast has me wondering more than ever about what's going on with this movie.

But, mind you, not in a bad way! As I said a while ago when we knew only a little of the cast, I really feel like they're going to get it right this time around as it looks like there’s a lot of love and care put into this new film.

That said, back to those questions, because I have seven of them! Hadouken!

(Image credit: Capcom)

Okay, So Who Is The Main Character For This Movie?

Anybody who has played the Street Fighter video games can tell you that Ryu is the main character. Duh. I mean, he (and Chun-Li to a certain extent) is pretty much the poster child of the series, nay, the poster child for Capcom in general!

Yet, I don’t know if he’s going to be the main character in this upcoming movie (even though there is now a logline that focuses on Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li). Blame the 1994 Street Fighter flick, which some people love, but I don’t think is much better than 1993’s Double Dragon, as that movie made Guile the main character.

Here’s where the recent casting comes into play, because the actor playing Ryu - Andrew Koji - is awesome, but I don’t know if he’s a bigger name than Cody Rhodes, who will be playing Guile. Yes, I know, this movie might not be as reliant on starpower as the 1994 movie, but still! Will Ryu be the main character of this film? Will it be Chun-Li? Or is it Guile? I honestly don’t know!

(Image credit: Capcom)

Also, Who Is The Main Villain?

Now, while it's obvious that Ryu is the hero of Street Fighter, it's not entirely clear who the series’ main villain is, as it really depends on the title. Honestly, even though M. Bison is a staple, he was only the big bad in Street Fighter’s II, V, and the Alpha series.

When it comes to Akuma, he's specifically Ryu and Ken's antagonist, which is why I would have a better picture of who's the big bad in this movie if I knew who the main protagonist was.

Then you have the actors themselves. David Dastmalchian is definitely noteworthy, and his star has been rising for a while ever since The Suicide Squad and Late Night With the Devil. But, Roman Reigns puts butts in seats, and he was one of the earliest casting choices for the film (that said, so was Andrew Koji as Ryu). So, does any of that mean anything at all? I don't know! It certainly has me thinking, though.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Will Dhalsim Be All Stretchy-like?

I have to tell you. One of the biggest surprises from this cast list is learning that Dhalsim is even in this movie, because I genuinely didn't think he would be. That's because out of all the supernatural stuff that's found in Street Fighter (And there's a lot!), Dhalsim might have the most.

I mean, he can teleport, blow fire, has one hell of a drill kick, and can even stretch like Mister Fantastic. So, my question is, will he elongate himself in the movie?

This is put into even more question, because the guy they picked to play Dhalsim, Vidyut Jammwal (most known for the Commando franchise), is freaking jacked! I don't even know what this version of Dhalsim is going to be like. For example, will he be all stretchy-like, or something else entirely? So many questions!

(Image credit: Capcom)

Will There Be Any Projectiles Thrown, For That Matter?

Here's another thing! Street Fighter is known for its characters firing projectiles at each other. So, speaking of Dhalsim, will he be able to fire, er, fireballs at other characters? Because if so, there needs to be some serious “Yoga fire! Yoga fire! Yoga flame!” action in this film (listen, man, depending on the game, I'm a Dhalsim main).

That said, one of the reasons why some of the Mortal Kombat movies (the next one especially) are loved is because they don't seem to be embarrassed of the source material, showcasing fireballs, transformations, you name it! The live-action Street Fighter movies on the other hand, haven't been as generous (with The Legend of Chun-Li being especially embarrassing).

My next question is, will this movie lean into all of the fireballs and special abilities from the games, or lean away from them? Again, only time will tell.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Will This Be Street Fighter 2 Or Street Fighter 4 Era?

Now, information has recently been released that the movie is set in the early ‘90s. In fact, this is the official logline from Legendary:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Here's the thing. Chronologically, Street Fighter II and Street Fighter IV occur very close to each other. In fact, the character Don Sauvage, who's played by Eric Andre, made his first appearance in Street Fighter V (more on him in a few). So, I really can't pinpoint which video game title this film will be pulling from more. I mean, it seems like SF II, but I’m not positive. We need more info.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Where The Hell Is Sagat?

I'm going to be honest with you. One of the most shocking things about this cast is actually an omission, and it's of the seven foot five giant, Sagat. Like, where the hell is he?

When I heard 50 Cent would be playing Balrog, and that they would also have Vega and M. Bison in the film, I thought, okay, Sagat’s gotta be next. And then…Nothing. In fact, it seems like they have every major character from SF II: Championship Edition in this movie except for Sagat.

How? How is Sagat not here? He’s instrumental in both Ryuand Dan Hibiki's backstories, and is one of the series’ most prominent characters. It almost seems like his absence here is intentional! I mean, come on! This is actually one of the things that got me mad about the cast. Sagat rules!

(Image credit: Capcom)

Lastly, Why Are Don Sauvage And Joe Here?

No offense to Eric Andre, but like, what in the world is Don Sauvage doing here? I mean, I’m sure it’s going to be a pretty small part, as Sauvage is a ring announcer who appears in Zangief’s character story in Street Fighter V (and might be the dude in the back of Balrog’s stage in SF II), but he’s here and Sagat isn’t?

And Joe? Like, Street Fighter ONE Joe? I just don’t get why guys like Joe, who is one of the most forgettable SF characters in history, and Don are even doing in this movie to the extent that they’re mentioned in the main cast, but I guess I’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Do you have any questions now that the main cast has been revealed? I’d love to hear your thoughts!