Studio Behind Wallace And Gromit Responds To Reports That It’s Running Out Of Clay

Aardman Animations is arguably one of the most prolific entertainment studios in the entire world. The group is widely known for producing beloved franchises like Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and much more. What makes the talented group of creators unique amongst most of their peers is that they deal in claymation and have created some wonderful productions through the medium. It was for that reason that so many fans were alarmed when it was reported that the company was running out of clay and only had a limited amount for the foreseeable future. Now, the U.K.-based organization has responded to the claim.

It was reported that the clay manufacturer that the studio has long utilized, Newclay Products, shut down. According to The Telegraph , the company’s trading operations ended back in March. Without the Lewis Newplast clay type, it was said that Aardman only had enough left to produce one final production – the upcoming Wallace & Gromit movie. However, the studio released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) after the news spread around and denied the notion that there should be any concern about its status moving forward:

We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry. We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions.

It would be reasonable to think that the studio prepared for such a situation like this. With that, it sounds like the powers that be are looking for new resources so that employees can continue their work. As a fan, I find this comforting, though I do wonder how any new clay sources might differ from the signature batch that’s been used over the years. I also hope that the “transition” is indeed smooth and that any new clay that’s used isn’t too dissimilar from what the employees (and fans) have become accustomed to.

Claymation (of which there are great Christmas movies) is a delicate form of art that requires plenty of precision, and Aardman has certainly been at the forefront of it for decades. As mentioned earlier, the studio company has delighted fans with the cracking adventures of Wallace & Gromit and tickled folks’ funny bones with the satirical Creature Comforts. The group’s commitment to their work has garnered them major acclaim, including four Oscar wins.

The stop-motion giant is currently looking towards the release of the long anticipated Chicken Run sequel, which is set to debut on Netflix in December. Dawn of the Nugget sports a mostly new cast , though it remains focused on the lovable group of fowls from the 2000 film, who find themselves in yet another precarious predicament. There’s also the previously mentioned Wallace & Gromit movie, which will debut as part of the 2024 movie schedule .

Aardman’s recent statement may instill some hope in those who feared for its future after the reports of the purported clay shortage rolled around. With that announced, I continue to look forward to what’s coming down the pipeline. Still, I’ll also be watching as the team across the pond lands upon a new source for its creative materials.