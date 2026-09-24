Sydney Sweeney's Next Project Is All Lined Up (And I Am So Pumped An Off Campus Star Is Involved)

Sydney Sweeney is staying as busy as ever, from her polarizing viral sports bet ads to the upcoming Housemaid sequel to that live-action Gundam movie she filmed, and it looks like everything is moving along nicely for her next big acting gig, which also happens to be the first production through her new banner Honey Trap's deal with Sony. She's set to play the lead in a perspective-shifting reimagining of the short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and now one of Off Campus' hunky leading men has been tapped to join Sweeney in the new film.

Belmont Cameli, who's currently best known for portraying Briar University's hockey team captain Garrett Graham in Prime Video's highly popular Off Campus, is reportedly set to join the supernatural romantic thriller as a love interest of Sweeney's. And I can just hear all the sighs of jealousy echoing around. But let's not forget there's a headless horseman running around. (Or riding around, I guess.)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Hollow is an adaptation of filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer's upcoming debut novel that is set to be published in Fall 2027 at Putnam. (It's unclear if that means the movie will also be a 2027 release, or if it's being eyed for 2028.) The story is told from the P.O.V. of Sweeney's Katrina Van Tassel, who becomes a lynchpin of sorts within a danger-filled mystery, while also juggling the struggles of a love triangle of the supernatural variety. Something we've ALL dealt with, I'm sure.

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Belmont Cameli will portray Brom Bones, or Brom Van Brunt, the more mischievous and antagonistic of Katrina's suitors opposite Ichabod Crane (who has yet to be cast). The literary character is an ego-driven prankster who is strong enough to back up his big talk, even if he's not necessarily a violent person. The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is said to be a contemporary take, so the actor will presumably be dressed more like his other roles as opposed to the garb worn in Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow.

Belmont Cameli became a global heartthrow with the release of Off Campus earlier this year, but I personally first adored him as the kindhearted, if dimwitted, son of Jessie and Slater in Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival. His most recent features both dropped in 2025, the horror video game adaptation Until Dawn and Barry Levinson's gangster drama The Alto Knights.

Lindsey Anderson Beer will be adapting her own novel for the screenplay, and she's also set to make this her next directorial effort following her 2023 film Pet Semetary: Bloodlines. She'll also be producing through her Lab Brew imprint, with Sweeney's aforementioned Honey Trap also producing.

Who should they get to play Ichabod Crane? Sweeney's Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell? One of Belmont Camelli's Off Campus co-stars? Sweeney's real-life beau Scooter Braun? It probably won't be any of those, but it's okay to dream.