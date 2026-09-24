Yellowjackets Season 4 Revealed Even More A+ New Stars, Including One Of My Favorite Comedy Actors

The last few months of 2026 are filled with exciting horror TV premieres, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more star-studded lineup than what Yellowjackets' fourth and final season is bringing to the (questionable dinner) table. We knew several new stars set to join the already amazing ensemble, but now Paramount+ has unveiled a new batch of images that reveal even more new cast members. In a less perfect world, it might seem like too much, but there are only winners here.

In fact, I'm kind of blown away that Yellowjackets clandestinely added one of my favorite comedy actors of all time, and someone who cannot help but make everything he joins that much better. I'm talking about Wet Hot American Summer and Veronica Mars vet Ken Marino! What's more, Psych and The West Wing vet Dulé Hill is also in the mix, and his arrival likely spells trouble. Let's quickly run through all the new info and visuals.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Ken Marino's "Russell" Is Apparently Connected To Alex And Melissa/Kelly

More Ken Marino on the 2026 TV schedule is a mantra I've stood by all year long, but I didn't expect him to join one of my favorite horror series. All we know at the moment is that his name is Russell, and that he appears to be familiar/friendly with Jaylee Hamidi's Alex, who is married to Hilary Swank's Melissa/Kelly.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I think the timing and age range would work out so that Russell could have been the one who impregnated Hannah Finch, thus making him Alex's father. But given Hamidi's heritage, that doesn't seem right at all. So I'm stumped on this one for now, even if I'm dying to know what's in the box.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dulé Hill Is Playing A Detective, But In Which Timeline?

Like Marino, Dulé Hill is the kind of actor who can make a cruddy project fully watchable, and he rarely makes bad choices. So I'm very excited to see him taking on a detective role that would make him outwardly a protagonist, but an obvious threat to everyone who made it out of the wilderness alive. I'm going to assume that he'll be around in the current-day timeline, although it's also possible he'll be investigating the case soon after the team members are rescued.

Given that Hill is the only Black actor joining Yellowjackets for Season 4, it's not outside the realm of possibilities that he'll be revealed as Akilah's father (or some other relative), now that we know she’s part of the group that makes it out. His name is noted as "Detective Rollins," and he's the only new character identified by just a surname, while Akilah is one of the only characters whose last name has remained a mystery. Coincidence?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sam Braun Looks Wildly Believable As Teen Jeff

Crew Girl and Voicemails for Isabelle star Samuel Braun has also been added to Yellowjackets, and I can't stop giggling over how great he looks as the younger iteration of Warren Kole's Jeff. His hair doesn't have quite the same poof factor, but that's something that takes years to perfect. No obvious mystery to dig into here, though I have to assume his first conversation is going to be a doo-oo-oozy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Devon Sawa Is Possibly Playing Natalie's Stepdad Or Another Relative

Final Destination and Chucky vet Devon Sawa is as perfect a Yellowjackets co-star as can be, and I'm intrigued to see that he'll be part of Natalie's story in the past timeline. We all know what happened to her biological father, as he accidentally shot himself through the head in a flashback in the episode "Bear Down." No offense to Nat's mom, but I don't readily see Sawa's "Howard" hooking up with the widowed Vera. So is he even a family member?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Molly Ringwald Is Van's Mom

There's no mistaking what's happening here, with teen comedy queen Molly Ringwald getting the full-name reveal of Vicky Palmer along with this first look. Given how red Liv Hewson's hair is, I'm kind of shocked that Ringwald's own hair is so dark. It looks like they're trying to find a semblance of normalcy with a table full of snacks, presumably while watching a movie or twelve on VHS.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Is June Squibb's Geraldine Related To Misty?

Given the apparent familial connections between all the new cast members joining the final season, the go-to assumption would be that June Squibb is playing Misty's grandmother. Or even her mom, since Misty is absolutely the kind of kid who would only be born to a mother beyond the ideal child-rearing age. But we all know nothing is ever quite what it appears to be with Misty, and I wouldn't be surprised to learn that Squibb's Geraldine resides at the nursing home where Misty works, and that she's posing as Misty's grandmother for one reason or another.

We don't even have a trailer yet, and I'm already buying whole-heartedly into Melanie Lynskeysaying this would be a crazy season. I can't imagine we'll learn about even more new cast additions, but I won't be too shocked if it happens.

Yellowjackets is set to debut Season 4 via Paramount+ subscription starting on Friday, November 20.