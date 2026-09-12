The Sweet Way Tim Curry Responded To Letter Fellow Rocky Horror Alum Sent Before His Death

Not long after Tim Curry passed away at the age of 80 , Luke Evans, who played an incredibly ripped Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Broadway, revealed he had sent a letter to the actor who played the character in the movie. Now, the sweet response Curry sent back has been revealed.

Three weeks before Tim Curry passed away from coronary artery disease, Rocky Horror alum Luke Evans penned a letter to the veteran actor , in which he sent high praise to him and acknowledged “there will only be one Tim Curry.” While speaking to EW at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Welsh actor revealed that Curry saw and responded to the letter before his death. Here was Evans’ heartfelt reaction to it:

He was very appreciative. I think he was very sick when he got the letter — he was struggling a lot — and I’ve spoken to his publisher since. He struggled to speak and talk, so I think he was really in a bad place, but what a legacy.

Sadly, the Home Alone 2 actor had faced a lot of health issues since 2012, when he suffered a major stroke that affected his mobility and speech. So, Curry’s strength was shown in taking the time to answer a letter from the actor who carried on his Frank-N-Furter legacy.

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As Luke Evans portrayed “the sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania” for five months in the 2026 Broadway production of Rocky Horror, it makes sense why he found a “deep connection” to the actor who portrayed him in the movie. The Nine Perfect Strangers actor continued to talk about the effect Curry’s death had on him and what a strong impact he made with his performances:

What was very strange was the day that he did die, the news — of all the incredible things he did, and he did many incredible, iconic roles — it always started with the same person: Frank-N-Furter. And I had just played him, so there was this real deep connection that I had, even though I’d never met the man. It was a strange, beautiful, tragic way to end my New York experience, but I’ll never forget it.

Another excellent point that Evans made was that Tim Curry’s seductive, gender-nonconforming scientist character allowed fans to embrace their sexuality and “feel freedom and liberation.” As Frank-N-Furter would strut across the room like they owned the place, the iconic character was unapologetic about being themselves and refusing to fit into one category.

Just like Curry totally crushed his cinematic debut in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Luke Evans did the same thing with his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter, as it earned him his first Tony nomination. The Fast & Furious 6 actor clearly followed in Curry’s platform high-heels and made the role fabulously his own, like I’d believe the Clue actor would have wanted him to.

How sweet for Luke Evans to have received a letter and a thumbs-up from Tim Curry for his Frank-N-Furter performance before he passed. From one Rocky Horror alum to another, the two talented actors will always have a powerful connection as they brought the ever-spectacular Dr. Frank-N-Furter to life on the big screen and the Broadway stage.