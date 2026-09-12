The Brutally Honest Reason Sandra Bullock Stepped Away From Rom-Coms
And, there's one movie that changed everything for her.
When you look at Sandra Bullock’s filmography across nearly 40 years, the actress has done just about everything under the sun. But, as the 62-year-old recently reflected, there was a time in her career when she felt as though she had to step away from the romantic comedy genre. Bullock didn't mince words about why she stopped making such films for a time, and she also revealed the movie that helped her ease out of them.
Bullock has been in some of the best romantic comedies like While You Were Sleeping, Practical Magic and The Lost City. She recently confirmed she was very "intentional" about shifting away from them for a major reason:
For the first decade of Sandra Bullock’s career, she was arguably doing rom-coms more than any other mainstream starlet at the time. As she told real-life bestie Jennifer Aniston for Interview Magazine, she was actually getting flak for being in so many of those movies. It's true that she's also long been praised for her link to the genre, but there are certainly times when audiences revolt against a star who seems to be all over an aspect of the industry.
So Bullock needed a change, and 2004’s Crash allowed her to make that intentional career shift. The Paul Haggis-directed crime drama became a Best Picture winner and surely opened the door for Bullock to take more dramatic roles in movies like The Blind Side and Gravity. And that aforementioned sports drama actually won Bullock the Oscar for Best Actress.
While there was a time when she wasn’t into romantic comedies, she’s totally up for them now. She went on to say this to Aniston:
Wouldn’t that be great? Back in March, it was reported that Sandra Bullock would team up with the writer of The Lost City for another movie at Sony. With that in mind, Bullock might have another comedy on the horizon, and I love to see her bringing “the funny back”.
More recently, the All About Steve star reunited with Nicole Kidman to make the witchy sequel Practical Magic 2. The role marks Bullock's first film since 2022’s The Lost City (another rom-com) with Channing Tatum. It seems Bullock now has a greater appreciation for doing comedies, and that's certainly understandable. Many could argue that it's harder to get a theatrical release for a comedy than it used to be. So it's understandable that Bullock would want to bolster the genre a bit.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Aside from having Practical Magic 2 on the 2026 movie schedule, Bullock has been keeping a relatively low profile, though. In recent years, Bullock has been honest about feeling “so burnt out” around her career. The actress is also the mom to two teen children, Louis and Laila, and was a caregiver to her partner, Bryan Randall, as he battled ALS from 2020 up until his death in 2023.
When it comes to Sandra Bullock's career, it's unfortunate to think about her enduring backlash for doing rom-coms. It's sweet that she's getting her flowers these days, though, and I'm eager to see what she contributes to the genre next. For right now, though, know that Practical Magic 2 is in theaters nationwide.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.