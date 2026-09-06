There’s Even More Top Gun Connections In Ryan Reynolds’ Mayday Than I Thought
Talk about a need for speed.
Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie, Mayday, just dropped for those with an Apple TV subscription, and the Top Gun influence is unmistakable. It takes place in 1987 (one year after the release of the Tom Cruise classic), and it follows a hotshot U.S. Navy pilot on a big mission. And there’s even more than meets the eye regarding Mayday and Top Gun's similarities.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Mayday’s writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, they talked about the production process of filming those aerial scenes. While Ryan Reynolds didn’t go through the intense Top Gun bootcamp the cast of Maverick went through, one technical aspect was very close to the legacy sequel.
Before the Mayday was even shot, they had a team shooting aerial footage in the South of France for a month before Reynolds got on set for a specific reason. As Daley put it:
I’m not surprised Mayday took a page out of Top Gun's playbook, because it was, of course, going to be compared to it no matter what way you sliced it. In the movie itself, Kenneth Branagh’s Nikolai Ustinov idolizes Top Gun and quotes the movie to Reynolds’ Navy pilot character, Troy Kelly, after he crash-lands in his neck of the woods – which also happens to be the Soviet wilderness.
When a movie like Top Gun: Maverick does what it did in terms of immersiveness, of course Mayday had to opt for the realism it had. It didn’t by any means have the blockbuster budget of Maverick, but some of the same tech was there. As Goldstein added:
If this BTS fact isn’t enough, I also learned from our sister site GamesRadar+ that they even got permission from Tom Cruise himself to use a clip from the original Top Gun. How cool is that?
Daley and Goldstein penned Mayday while they were in post-production on their Dungeons & Dragons movie. As they told me, they thought the concept was a tough sell, but getting Reynolds on board helped them make it. Daley and Reynolds’ relationship goes way back to the early 2000s when they were in a movie called Waiting… together. They’ve stayed in contact for the past two decades and finally found the right project in Mayday
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You can check out the reviews for Mayday and stream the latest 2026 movie on Apple TV now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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