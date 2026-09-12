One Reason Taylor Swift Is (Allegedly) ‘Furious’ About Nikki Glaser’s Wedding Recap
Is there bad blood?
While a lot has been said about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. Allegedly, there are things the singer does not want people to know either. I note that because, apparently, the pop star is upset with Nikki Glaser over something she said about the wedding that happened at Madison Square Garden in July.
As I mentioned, Swift is reportedly upset about something Glaser said during her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas (via Page Six). During her set, she talked about attending the ceremony, the secret invitations and giving up her phone. She also had this to say about going without really knowing the couple, and that’s apparently what the singer is mad about:
Now, Nikki Glaser is a passionate fan of Taylor Swift. She went to the Eras Tour many, many times. However, with this statement, she made it clear she doesn’t really personally know the singer or Travis Kelce. According to an insider who spoke to Naughty But Nice, the comedian admitting this allegedly made the “Bad Blood” singer upset:
The guest list for Swift and Kelce’s wedding was a who’s who of celebrities and people from their personal lives. Everyone from A-list actors to musicians to athletes to people from Travis Kelce’s high school was there. According to this insider, people are apparently joking that Meghan Markle knows the guests at her wedding better than Swift knows hers. Allegedly, that’s a sore spot:
It would seem that Swift is not happy about people thinking her wedding was a “celebrity casting.” And she allegedly thinks Glaser’s comments really made the event seem that way:
The guest list for this wedding really was gigantic and surprising at times. However, reports from said guests have been great.
Mariska Hargitay, who knows Swift and sat next to her at an NBA Finals game earlier this year in MSG, said her favorite part of the wedding was the vows. She also called the event as a whole “spectacular and so intimate.” Along with that, Conan O’Brien said Adam Sandler officiating the event was “perfection.” Many other comments from celebrities are quite similar, with many excitedly talking about everything from the speeches to thinking their invitations were spam at first.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Notably, there are some details about the event that have not gotten out, and we have not seen any images from the wedding. So, it’s clear Swift and Kelce are trying to keep some things about the day to themselves. Allegedly, their relationships with some of the guests are part of that.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.