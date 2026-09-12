One Reason Taylor Swift Is (Allegedly) ‘Furious’ About Nikki Glaser’s Wedding Recap

While a lot has been said about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding , there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. Allegedly, there are things the singer does not want people to know either. I note that because, apparently, the pop star is upset with Nikki Glaser over something she said about the wedding that happened at Madison Square Garden in July.

As I mentioned, Swift is reportedly upset about something Glaser said during her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas (via Page Six ). During her set, she talked about attending the ceremony, the secret invitations and giving up her phone. She also had this to say about going without really knowing the couple, and that’s apparently what the singer is mad about:

I am a huge Swiftie, probably the biggest Swiftie that was at that event. If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll understand. I got the text inviting me to the wedding — I never thought in a million years I’d get invited. I don’t even know them, but I got invited, and I’m shaking as I’m opening [the message]. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I want to tell everyone that I know.’

Now, Nikki Glaser is a passionate fan of Taylor Swift. She went to the Eras Tour many, many times. However, with this statement, she made it clear she doesn’t really personally know the singer or Travis Kelce. According to an insider who spoke to Naughty But Nice , the comedian admitting this allegedly made the “Bad Blood” singer upset:

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Taylor is furious with Nikki, but the worst part is that it’s true. There were famous people at that wedding who barely knew Taylor, and some had never met her. Nikki simply said publicly what everyone was whispering privately.

The guest list for Swift and Kelce’s wedding was a who’s who of celebrities and people from their personal lives. Everyone from A-list actors to musicians to athletes to people from Travis Kelce’s high school was there. According to this insider, people are apparently joking that Meghan Markle knows the guests at her wedding better than Swift knows hers. Allegedly, that’s a sore spot:

The joke going around is that Meghan Markle knew the celebrities at her wedding better than Taylor knew some of hers. For Taylor, that comparison is absolutely mortifying.

It would seem that Swift is not happy about people thinking her wedding was a “celebrity casting.” And she allegedly thinks Glaser’s comments really made the event seem that way:

Nikki made the wedding sound less like a celebration and more like celebrity casting. Some guests still don’t have Taylor’s number. They attended her wedding — then went right back to being strangers.

The guest list for this wedding really was gigantic and surprising at times. However, reports from said guests have been great.

Mariska Hargitay, who knows Swift and sat next to her at an NBA Finals game earlier this year in MSG, said her favorite part of the wedding was the vows . She also called the event as a whole “spectacular and so intimate.” Along with that, Conan O’Brien said Adam Sandler officiating the event was “perfection.” Many other comments from celebrities are quite similar, with many excitedly talking about everything from the speeches to thinking their invitations were spam at first.

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Notably, there are some details about the event that have not gotten out, and we have not seen any images from the wedding. So, it’s clear Swift and Kelce are trying to keep some things about the day to themselves. Allegedly, their relationships with some of the guests are part of that.