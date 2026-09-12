Alan Ritchson And His Wife Are Splitting Up After 20 Years Of Marriage. Read Their Emotional Post

Alan and Catherine Ritchson have announced that they are no longer together. The pair had been married for 20 years. In a joint post, they shared an emotional statement about deciding to split up and how they plan to move forward.

The former couple took to Instagram this weekend to upload a multi-slide post that announced their breakup and explained their plan for their family. It began with them acknowledging their marriage that lasted two decades:

After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.

This announcement comes in the midst of Reacher’s critically acclaimed fourth season airing on the 2026 TV schedule and Alan Ritchson filming Season 5 of Reacher . Typically, the actor uses his social media to post lighthearted and funny BTS content from the show and other projects. Today, it’s been used for a post to announce this sad news.

Continuing with their emotional statement, Alan and Catherine explained that they’ve built their family together, and they plan to keep their kids at the heart of their relationship:

We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world. Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us – or the love and respect we will always share.

Alan and Catherine share three boys, Calem, Edan and Amory, who were born in 2012, 2013 and 2015, respectively. In the past, the actor has been candid about how hard his career can make things for his family, specifically noting that after traveling as a family for a long time due to his work, which he’d been doing for two and a half years straight, they “started craving normalcy.” That led to him living away from them.

In their statement, Alan and Catherine made it clear that they plan to co-parent together and support each other as they work through this:

The best gift we can give one another – and our boys – right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be. We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming.

Alan Ritchson is the star of Reacher, and his posts garner quite a lot of attention. Plus, the show, which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription , is incredibly popular and the actor has been consistently releasing other projects over the last few years alongside the action series. In their statement, the actor and his now-ex-wife asked for privacy as they work through this tough chapter:

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Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion. Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority.

Alan and Catherine met when they were teenagers, and they got married in 2006. So, they’ve been together throughout the actor’s major rise to fame. As it was mentioned earlier, they have three boys who are around 13, 12 and 10. Now, as they move into this new chapter of their lives, their kids will continue to be a priority as they work to co-parent.

Now, as we learn more about Alan and Catherine Ritchson’s split, we’ll keep you updated.