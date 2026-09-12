As Feud Rumors Swirl Around Cole Hauser And Taylor Sheridan, I'm Reminded Of Their Rocky History

It’s no secret that the road to Dutton Ranch’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule was bumpy. Ed Harris called out the show because he felt like he was “misled” about his part. Meanwhile, Cole Hauser said they were “wiped out” because of how many weather issues they dealt with. Along with that, Taylor Sheridan’s lack of involvement has been cited as a challenge too. Now, amid all that, there’s a rumor that Hauser and Sheridan are feuding. That speculation has led me to remember that the two men actually do have a rocky history.

Breaking Down The Feud Rumors Surrounding Cole Hauser And Taylor Sheridan

Before we flashback, let me explain what’s being alleged right now. At the end of August, a source claimed that “Cole has had beef with Taylor for a while.” In this Daily Mail report, it was claimed that the Rip actor and Yellowstone’s creator “nearly came to blows.” A source went on to say that the men apparently have different backgrounds and personalities:

Taylor can be a harsh Texas guy. He is super straightforward and thinks fast, so he can come off as brutal, but he is just on top of his game, and he is brilliant. Cole is more casual, more surfer dude.

Along with this, Hauser’s co-star, Kelly Reilly, has spoken about Sheridan’s lack of involvement on Dutton Ranch and the changes that caused. The Rip actor has also cited this as a challenge and a reason why “everything changed”, saying he and the other actors had to “really be able to work with these new writers, these new directors.”

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It’s implied that Hauser’s critical comments have “inflamed the situation” between him and Sheridan, but nothing is confirmed. However, it does make me remember that these two don’t have a pristine past.

Cole Hauser And Taylor Sheridan Have A Rocky History

Back when Yellowstone was on, there were a couple of notable instances that highlighted Hauser and Sheridan’s potentially turbulent relationship.

First of all, in 2022, Hauser told Men’s Journal that he had been in fights, and he’s not afraid of them. Explaining this further, he said:

I’ve probably been in one on every continent. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.

After that, the story notes that Sheridan “feels similarly.” So, the second time they met, “the two of them got into a fight.” No reason for it was given. However, it implies that there was something in the early days of Yellowstone that caused conflict between them.

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One year after that, in 2023, Sheridan filed a lawsuit against Hauser and his coffee brand. They had competing coffee brands, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch filed a suit that claimed Hauser’s Free Rein logo was very similar to his. The lawsuit was dismissed. However, it was an interesting wrinkle in the actor and producer’s relationship, considering Yellowstone was still being made at the time.