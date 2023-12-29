Since The Internet Still Can't Get Enough Of Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell's Real-Life Chemistry, The Actors Responded In The Most Hilarious Way

This holiday season, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell delivered a theatrical rom com with Sony’s Anyone But You . But as proven throughout the movie’s marketing campaign, the on-screen pairing is almost too believable for the public to handle. Even with dating rumors dispelled between the co-stars, the internet can’t help but talk about their chemistry, and now Sweeney and Powell are making light of the whole thing.

Throughout the past few months of the Anyone But You marketing campaign, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell successfully made us believe in their chemistry so strongly that dating rumors even started to spread. The actors have claimed over and over they are just friends, especially considering Sweeney is currently engaged and Powell was in a relationship with Gigi Paris while filming the movie . As fans continue to ogle at the pairing, the actors made fun of the comment section with this hilarious video:

While on their press tour for Anyone But You, which debuted at the box office the weekend before Christmas alongside Aquaman 2 and Migration, the stars took a peek at the comments for a TikTok video of theirs where Glen Powell compared Anyone But You to The Revenant while on a boat with Sweeney. They responded to a comment that read: “IT’S THE WAY THEY LOOK AT EACH OTHER” by making cross-eyed faces at one another in a goofy manner. Check out some of the other comments the video received from fans:

“I think they did it but I just can’t prove it 😭😭😭”

“Every ad of them makes me feel like I’m interrupting something 😭”

“I feel like I’m 3rd wheeling”

“Bro she looking at him with SUCH love GEEZ”

“GOD SO MUCH TENSION I CANT”

As the pair of co-stars continue to get a lot of commentary online about their natural chemistry, it’s fun to see them acknowledging them in their own way. Another pair of stars might find themselves getting defensive about all the fuss about their romantic comedy energy seeping into people’s heads in real life, but it seems like the couple is having fun playing into the whole thing.