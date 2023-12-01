Glen Powell Just Compared His Rom-Com Anyone But You To The Revenant, And I Can't Stop Laughing

In the comparison I could have never, ever, ever predicted Glen Powell just explained why his new rom-com with Sydney Sweeney is like the movie that won Leonardo DiCaprio his Oscar . That’s right, he hilariously compared Anyone But You to The Revenant (yes, you read that right).

Before we get to the comparison part, you need to understand why Glen Powell claims The Revenant is his favorite rom-com, because it’s relevant to his explanation. Speaking with Sydney Sweeney about the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film on Anyone But You’s Instagram , Powell said:

The way Leo and that bear rough and tumble. It’s like are they gonna do it? Are they just scratching at each other? That’s my favorite part about the rom-com is the sense of play.

Sweeney also interjected, joking that it was “the greatest love story I’ve ever seen.” I guess that’s one way to describe The Revenant… But, anyways, continuing to lean into his bit, Powell clarified why his relationship with Sweeney in their film is like Leo and The Bear’s, saying:

[You're] waiting for someone to be malled, and I feel like you and I have that same chemistry that Leo and that bear have in that movie.

After that, Sweeney asked who the bear in their relationship was, and the Top Gun: Maverick star cheekily said:

You know who the bear is.

Obviously, these two were joking, and they both got a great laugh out of this bit, as you can see in the video below:

A post shared by Anyone But You (@anyonebutyoumovie) A photo posted by on

However, the notion that the bear and DiCaprio’s character are in a tense relationship where there’s a lot of hatred involved, is not not what the upcoming rom-com is about. Based on what we know about Anyone But You , it follows two characters who absolutely despise each other and decide to fake date in an effort to make their respective exes jealous. So, the tension and hatred is comparable, in a way.

This defense is a stretch though. I’m confident the rom-com on the 2023 movie schedule will not feature nearly as much violence and murder. Plus, assuming it follows general romance tropes the movie will end with the two characters together, happy and not starving and freezing in a wilderness.

Also, if you’ve seen the Anyone But You trailer , and both Powell and Sweeney’s reactions to that spider, I don’t think they have it in them to do anything like what Leo or the bear did in The Revenant.

Overall, I think this hilarious comparison is just another example of the fabulous sense of humor Anyone But You and its stars seem to have. The cast and director got a kick out of Nathan Fielder’s parody of the trailer , and both actors interact with each other on social media in a fun and cheeky way (take Sweeney’s birthday post for Powell for example). So, it’s not off-brand for these two to make jokes like comparing their movie to The Revenant.

To try and understand why Glen Powell would make such an outrageous comparison, you can see Anyone But You in theaters starting December 22.