It Seems Like Glen Powell And Gigi Paris Have Broken Up Following Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Following the rumors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney might be dating, it appears the Top Gun: Maverick star and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have broken up. This report comes after the model took to Instagram to post a video of her walking away from the camera with a caption that alluded to her moving on. While she doesn't mention the actors by name, based on the timing it seems like the two may have actually called it quits.

This Instagram post from Paris comes after she unfollowed Sweeney first, and then Powell on the social media platform. Check it out:

Along with the unfollowing, Paris wrote a semi-cryptic Instagram caption that reads:

know your worth & onto the next

Then underneath the caption, the commenters also seem to believe that Powell and Paris had broken up, with some people writing:

There were also other comments that specifically called out the Top Gun: Maverick cast member. Overall, the messages for the model were supportive of her, and not her allegedly ex-boyfriend.

All this comes after there was speculation that there was something romantic going on between Sweeney and Powell. The two have been shooting their rom-com Anyone But You together over the course of the year, and people took notice of how close and seemingly flirty the two had become on the set. Then they both appeared at CinemaCon, where they talked about their “hard-R” rom-com, as Powell described the movie to ET . This happened around the same time people started to notice that Gigi Paris had unfollowed the Euphoria cast member on Instagram.

Powell and Paris spent the last three years together. As set photos and videos leaked from Anyone But You, fans noticed the chemistry between the Set It Up star and Sweeney, however, at least I, didn’t think much of it. Although, on Monday, per Page Six , that’s when Paris unfollowed The White Lotus star, and the rumors really began. Things definitely amped up after the two were seen in interviews together at CinemaCon, and again when the model unfollowed her apparently ex-boyfriend and posted the video on Instagram.

While there seems to be trouble in paradise when it comes to Powell and Paris, Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are still very much together, per TMZ .

While Powell and Sweeney have been shooting the movie in Australia, they seem to have gotten close. Watching their interviews at CinemaCon it’s clear they get along very well, and the two have had fun interactions on social media too, as Powell commented on Sweeney’s Barbarella movie last fall. However, we truly don't know if there is anything going on between the two.