As A Game Show Fan, This Is Why I Really Like Nation's Dumbest

My not-so-guilty pleasure is quiz and game shows. Some of my favorite TV shows are the best game shows of all time. Therefore, I am always open to trying a new one, but when I heard of Nation’s Dumbest, I assumed it would be more of a reality TV show than a game show. I think it classifies more as a game show with celebrities.

Nation’s Dumbest, which is a new addition to the 2026 TV schedule, incorporates some reality TV show elements, but they’re not going to create any iconic TV moments. Instead, Nation’s Dumbest has become a fun weekly quiz show.

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I Play Along While Watching Nation's Dumbest

I am that annoying friend who yells at the TV screen as she watches Jeopardy! and other similar quiz shows. I love competition reality TV shows, especially strategy shows similar to Big Brother, but I know they are not something I would thrive at in real life. For one, I would need to get in a lot better shape. However, I am good at quiz shows because I love researching and learning things. I know a plethora of useless facts.

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The Nation’s Dumbest final quiz each episode is where I really thrive. Now, that’s not saying a lot because I feel like those questions are extremely easy. It’s almost like any dummy could answer them. However, I am not always great at the other parts of Nation’s Dumbest, such as the logic tests.

It sometimes takes me a while to figure out how to complete them, and sometimes I don’t figure them out until one of the celebrities completes it. Nation’s Dumbest is truly a test of intelligence in many ways, and not just for the celebrities.

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It Highlights How Good Some Of The Actors And Contestants Are At Playing Up Characters

As of writing this article, I have only seen the first three episodes of Nation’s Dumbest, and so far, Steve-O from the Jackass franchise, despite being willing to be covered in poop sometimes, is one of the smartest people on it. Anthony Michael Hall, who played nerds in many of his films, is one of the celebrities doing the worst.

I don’t think any of these celebrities are dumb, but you would make some assumptions based on their past or characters they have played. Most would assume Andrew Yang and Dr. Drew Pinsky would excel at this show, but they have struggled with some of the quiz questions and tests.

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Of course, I am not naive to the point where I don’t realize some of these things (if not all) are scripted, but I do think the celebrities struggle with some of the questions or tests. That makes the show a lot more fun and harder to predict.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Am Curious To See Each Week's Eliminations And Eventual Winner on Nation's Dumbest

When Nation’s Dumbest introduced the premise, I wasn’t excited about the idea that the goal is to leave each week. That didn’t seem that entertaining or fun. In fact, I thought if I liked someone, I wouldn’t want to see them leave so soon.

However, I now find myself cheering for someone to complete the quiz and leave. The best reality TV shows and game shows make you care about the outcome. You aren’t just watching to pass the time. I have become invested in who leaves each week on Nation’s Dumbest.

Nation’s Dumbest is one of the many shows worth a watch (and a play-along) with a Hulu subscription.