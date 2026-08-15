Candace Cameron Bure Gets Emotional Over One Criticism She Always Gets Online: ‘It's A Lot’

As a public figure, Candace Cameron Bure has been very open about the highs and lows of fame, including less-than-positive responses she gets from the general public. The former child star hasn’t held back about the “public hate” she’s received and how she’s sought to deal with it. Such blowback came up again during a recent interview Bure took part in, and she got emotional when discussing this particular critique. Bure specifically spoke about the most common bit of judgement she tends to receive on social media.

During a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the titular host spoke with Bianca Juarez Olthoff about their relationship with God. Juarez Olthoff spoke about the notion of a person’s “greatest embarrassment” being “the thing that God uses to bring freedom to so many people.” Bure agreed with that point and, to illustrate it, she shared a “story” about dealing with criticism online. The veteran Full House cast member grabbed some tissues before recalling how some people took issue with her voice:

I had shared this on socials a while back but, from comments like haters, whatever we want to call them, I get a lot of criticism for my voice…. People always comment [on] how annoying my voice is.

Bure appeared visibly emotional during the conversation (which was posted to YouTube). As for Olthoff, she seemed surprised by the supposed attacks on the former Hallmark star’s voice. Bure doubled down on the blowback and shared one of the comments that’s been made against her:

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‘Oh, I turned off my TV ‘cause her voice is so annoying.’ It’s a lot, and it's the one criticism I constantly hear is my voice.

At this point, Candace Cameron Bure has been wrapped up in a few viral controversies over the course of her career. She and her husband, Valeri Bure, drew backlash in 2020 after her social media followers took offense to a photo of Bure grabbing her boob. Eventually, Candace addressed the haters, arguing that the fact that she and her spouse are still intimate with each other doesn’t clash with their Christian values. The actress also caught flak when singer JoJo Siwa referred to her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met.

On multiple occasions, Bure has discussed how she deals with criticism from certain corners of the internet. The mother of three has been honest about expressing “self-control” in certain situations and looking to God for guidance before speaking her opinion. She also chooses not to “fight back” in the comments because “nothing really comes from it.” As Bure explained during her recent podcast episode, she’s even found a silver lining amid the criticism surrounding her voice:

I started reading the Bible on my socials just because, while I'm doing my daily reading, whatever is speaking to me, I just want to share that. So I often, on the story part of my Instagram, read the Bible, just a few verses, maybe a paragraph. And I've never had more people say to me, ‘I love to hear you read the Bible. You make the Bible come alive for me. Will you keep reading the Bible, please? I love the sound of your voice.’ So it feels so redemptive that like God's using the very thing that glorifies him and the thing that's brought me pain.

Talk about making some lemonade when presented with a vast amount of lemons. It goes without saying that Internet users can be cruel, and that can wear on a person in a variety of ways. While it’s unfortunate that Candace Cameron Bure has had to deal with such blowback, it’s sweet to hear she’s choosing to dwell on positive thoughts.