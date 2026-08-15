Candace Cameron Bure Gets Emotional Over One Criticism She Always Gets Online: ‘It's A Lot’
"I'm getting the tissues out right now."
As a public figure, Candace Cameron Bure has been very open about the highs and lows of fame, including less-than-positive responses she gets from the general public. The former child star hasn’t held back about the “public hate” she’s received and how she’s sought to deal with it. Such blowback came up again during a recent interview Bure took part in, and she got emotional when discussing this particular critique. Bure specifically spoke about the most common bit of judgement she tends to receive on social media.
During a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the titular host spoke with Bianca Juarez Olthoff about their relationship with God. Juarez Olthoff spoke about the notion of a person’s “greatest embarrassment” being “the thing that God uses to bring freedom to so many people.” Bure agreed with that point and, to illustrate it, she shared a “story” about dealing with criticism online. The veteran Full House cast member grabbed some tissues before recalling how some people took issue with her voice:
Bure appeared visibly emotional during the conversation (which was posted to YouTube). As for Olthoff, she seemed surprised by the supposed attacks on the former Hallmark star’s voice. Bure doubled down on the blowback and shared one of the comments that’s been made against her:
At this point, Candace Cameron Bure has been wrapped up in a few viral controversies over the course of her career. She and her husband, Valeri Bure, drew backlash in 2020 after her social media followers took offense to a photo of Bure grabbing her boob. Eventually, Candace addressed the haters, arguing that the fact that she and her spouse are still intimate with each other doesn’t clash with their Christian values. The actress also caught flak when singer JoJo Siwa referred to her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met.
On multiple occasions, Bure has discussed how she deals with criticism from certain corners of the internet. The mother of three has been honest about expressing “self-control” in certain situations and looking to God for guidance before speaking her opinion. She also chooses not to “fight back” in the comments because “nothing really comes from it.” As Bure explained during her recent podcast episode, she’s even found a silver lining amid the criticism surrounding her voice:
Talk about making some lemonade when presented with a vast amount of lemons. It goes without saying that Internet users can be cruel, and that can wear on a person in a variety of ways. While it’s unfortunate that Candace Cameron Bure has had to deal with such blowback, it’s sweet to hear she’s choosing to dwell on positive thoughts.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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