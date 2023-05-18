Taylor Lautner and His Wife Taylor Lautner Reveal What Their Family Members Call Them To Differentiate

When you wind up in a situation where you are with someone who has the same name things can get confusing. Well, things get even more confusing when you actually marry someone with the same name, and they take your last name. This exact situation happened to Taylor Lautner when he tied the knot with the love of his life- Taylor Dome who legally changed her name to Lautner. Yes, the identical names between the husband and wife are uncanny. However, the two Taylors have come up with a way for their families to differentiate them, and it seems to work like a charm.

From 2008-2012, Taylor Lautner’s name was all over the place as he played the beloved werewolf Jacob in the Twilight saga. Now, that name is heard times two because of his new wife, Taylor Dome, changed her last name to Lautner after marrying him. So, since they have the literal same name, the husband and wife duo got creative so they could make things easier for the people in their lives. When asked on The Today Show how family members can differentiate between the two, the Valentine’s Day star’s wife chimed in on how that’s accomplished.

Yeah, we’ve kind of got boy Tay, girl Tay going on. And that was how they differentiate it. But now I’m always girl Tay, and he’s always boy Tay — even when we’re not together.

Well, Boy Tay and Girl Tay it is! They continued to talk on the show about how they met each other through the Abduction star’s sister. As soon as she met Dome in their church, she knew she just met her brother's "future wife" and had to introduce the two. Talk about knowing your brother’s tastes so well! They got engaged in November 2021 with his incredibly cute proposal as Boy Tay got down on one knee in front of Girl Tay surrounded by roses and candles. They got married a year later on November 11, 2022, which must be lucky since they became husband and wife on “11/11.”

The newlyweds also spoke about their mental health advocacy podcast called The Squeeze. While their podcast deals with heavy subject matters, Mr. and Mrs. Lautner take little breaks in-between to talk about light-hearted topics like Girl Tay being Team Edward at one point . Jacob really can’t catch a break, huh?

Lautner’s wife was a huge Twilight fan who would go to the midnight showings at the time of their release and have Twilight movie marathons to prep herself for the new ones. I’m sure she never would have believed watching this fantasy-romance series that she’d end up with the shirtless teen werewolf wonder. Fortunately for the young couple’s marriage, Mrs. Taylor Lautner said she’s now converted to Team Jacob since marrying The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl actor.

Other than being a happily married man, Taylor Lautner’s film projects have been low-key with his last project being last year's biographical sports comedy film Home Team, which you can stream with a Netflix subscription . With his beautiful wife by his side and playing with suds in the bathtub , this actor’s surely living his best life enjoying the little things. After news came out about a Twilight TV series currently in the works , you may be wondering if Lautner will return to the big screen as Jacob Black. While the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 actor admitted he wouldn’t say “no” to playing Jacob again , a new cast will most likely take on these iconic roles.