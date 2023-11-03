Taylor Lautner Shares How He Was Asked To Reunite With Taylor Swift For ‘I Can See You’ Music Video And His Wife’s Reaction Is The Best

Taylor Swift fans may have the “glow up” that is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on repeat right now, but it was just a few months ago when the singer released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in the most epic way. On the first night of the album’s release on July 7, Swift, who was playing a show in Kansas City, surprised fans with a live premiere of a music video for one of the album’s vault tracks “I Can See You” starring Taylor Lautner and Joey King. Then she brought out both actors on The Eras Tour stage, but how did this all come about?

Taylor Lautner recalled the phone call that led to his unexpected reunion with Taylor Swift, and it’s too good. Check out what he said about how the singer first got in contact with him:

I was at home. It was like a morning around 9am, I get a call from my manager and he goes, ‘You will never believe who I got a call from this morning.’ And I go, ‘I wouldn’t, so why don’t you tell me?’ And he goes, ‘Taylor Swift’s manager, and she wanted to see if she can get your new updated cell phone number and reach out. I was like, ‘OK…did they say what about?’ He’s like, ‘Not really … Do you want to talk to your wife about this and make sure this is OK?’ Meanwhile, wife is right in the kitchen there and she’s freaking out, and I go, ‘No, by the signs of it I think she’s gonna be just fine.’ She’s the biggest Swiftie ever, so automatic permission.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift famously dated for a few months back in 2009, reportedly after meeting on the set of 2010’s Valentine’s Day, where they played smitten teens. Following their breakup, Swift put out “Back To December” from her original Speak Now album showing regret for ending things with the Twilight star.

Cut to over a decade later, Lautner is happily married to Taylor Dome, who became Taylor Lautner too when they tied the knot last November. Some partners might get concerned over an ex reaching out, but when Lautner learned Taylor Swift’s management was trying to get in touch with him, his wife was over the moon about the opportunity, even before Lautner had even heard the pitch for “I Can See You.”

The couple both flew to Liverpool to shoot the music video, and the three Taylors recreated the Spider-Man meme while on set . When it came time to premiere the music video for a sea of Swifties in July, both Taylor Lautners attended the Kansas City show. When Lautner took the stage, he gushed about Taylor Swift on stage , telling her how much he respected her “not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are.” It was such a cute moment for the exes all this time later!

Lautner shared the story while on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and promoting his mental health podcast with his wife, The Squeeze . Check out the late night story: