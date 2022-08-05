Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Voice Actors Before

For the better part of the past 40 years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been one of the most popular things in comics, animated series, movies, toys, and even video games. Throughout its history, the pop culture phenomenon has taken different shapes and forms like the Saturday morning cartoon series, the original movies from the early 1990s, and most recently Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, which made its debut on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

If you have watched the 2022 Netflix movie or have seen the trailer in anticipation of giving it a try, you may be asking yourself, doesn’t the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie cast sound familiar? Well, it could be because some a large portion of the voice cast also appeared on the Nickelodeon series of the same name or from any of the other movies and shows found in the list below…

(Image credit: Netflix; Apple TV+)

Ben Schwartz (Leonardo/Leo)

Returning to lead the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie cast just two years after the original Nickelodeon animated series concluded its run is Ben Schwartz as Leo and the future version of himself Leonardo.

Schwartz is no stranger when it comes to voice acting work, even when you take out his previous portrayal of the iconic Ninja Turtle. Over the years, Schwartz has appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise as the titular blue speedster, Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the incredibly cute BB-8, BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. His live-action work includes memorable performances on House of Lies, Parks and Recreation, and most recently the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty.

(Image credit: Netflix; HBO)

Omar Benson Miller (Raphael/Raph)

Omar Benson Miller, who provided the voice of Raph on the Nickelodeon series throughout its two-year run reprises the character (as well as the version of his character from the future) in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

Throughout his career, Miller has also appeared on a number of TV shows including Eleventh Hour, CSI: Miami, Ballers, and the 2022 Apple TV+ original series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Throughout that same stretch of time, Miller has landed major roles in movies like Miracle at St. Anna, 8 Mile, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Transformers, and multiple others.

(Image credit: Netflix; FX)

Brandon Mychal Smith (Michelangelo/Mikey)

Once again serving as the voice of Mikey (and the future version of himself known as Michelangelo) on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie cast is Brandon Mychal Smith.

With a career going back more than 20 years, Smith has been in a little bit of everything since getting his start. This includes recurring roles on TV shows like Phil of the Future, Sonny with a Chance, You’re the Worst, and the 2019 Four Weddings and a Funeral small-screen adaptation. He has also appeared in movies like Dirty Grandpa, The Most Hated Woman in America, and Get on Up, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Netflix; HBO)

Josh Brener (Donatello/Donnie)

Josh Brener, who provided the voice of Donnie on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles throughout its original run, is back to reprise the character in the new movie in addition to playing the version of Donatello sent back from the future.

Brener, like the rest of the actors on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie cast, is familiar with voice-acting, having appeared in titles like DuckTales (the 2017 reboot), Star Wars Resistance, 101 Dalmatian Street, and The Mighty Ones, in the past few years alone. He has also popped up as a member of the Silicon Valley cast as well as in movies like The Internship, The Front Runner, and What Men Want.

(Image credit: Netflix; Lionsgate Films)

Kat Graham (April O’Neil)

Returning to voice April O’Neil in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is Kat Graham, who first played the tenacious reporter and the turtles’ best friend on the Nickelodeon animated series throughout its original run between 2018 and 2020.

Throughout her career, Graham has done everything from appear in Nancy Meyers movies like The Parent Trap to show up on Disney Channel original series like Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana, and so much more. And in addition to playing April O’Neil on the small screen, Graham has also provided the voice of Rhythm and Blues on Trolls: TrollsTopia since the show debuted on Hulu back in 2020. Graham has also landed roles in movies like the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me, Emperor, Operation Christmas Drop, and 17 Again.

(Image credit: Netflix; Warner Bros.)

Eric Bauza (Splinter)

Prolific voice actor Eric Bauza, who portrayed Splinter on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back in the role once again for the new Netflix animated movie, the latest in a long line of gigs to feature his talents.

Over the course of the past 20-plus years, Bauza has brought characters to life on shows likes Ren and Stimpy “Adult Party Cartoon”, The Looney Tunes Show, Adventure Time, Rick and Morty, Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, Guardians of the Galaxy, and dozens of other shows. He has also been in his fair share of animated movies during that same stretch of time, including titles like The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!, The Banana Splits Movie, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and in 2021 he voiced multiple characters in Space Jam: A New Legacy. And this is barely scratching the surface of his output.

(Image credit: Netflix; Amazon)

Haley Joel Osment (Casey Jones)

And then there is Haley Joel Osment, who makes his franchise debut by portraying the legendary masked vigilante Casey Jones in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

The first thing you probably think of when you hear Osment’s name is his career-making performance in The Sixth Sense, which featured M. Night Shyamalan’s best twist ending. But the veteran film and TV actor has also been in a ton of other titles throughout his career, including Forrest Gump, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Pay It Forward, and various other big screen roles. His TV work includes everything from The Jeff Foxworthy Show to The Kominsky Method and Murphy Brown to a short run on The Boys.

You can hear all of these actors from the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie voice cast and more in action right now, as the movie is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

