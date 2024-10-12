As Terrifer 3 Releases, Art The Clown Actor Shares Honest Feelings About Children Being Featured In The Brutal Film

The highly anticipated Terrifier 3 has finally hit the 2024 movie schedule , and fans of the brutal and great horror movie franchise are preparing themselves for more twisted mayhem from the infamous Art the Clown. But one aspect of the film that's stirring conversation is its inclusion of children in the gory mayhem, a subject not often broached so boldly in slasher films. During a candid interview, David Howard Thornton, the man behind the grease-painted monster, recently expressed his mixed feelings on the matter.

Thornton, who has brought Art the Clown, one of the creepiest clowns in cinema , to life in terrifying fashion across the franchise, has a surprising background outside of the genre—one that informs his nuanced perspective on kids being featured in such brutal contexts. In his interview with our sister site, Total Film , he explained how his previous experience as a teacher comes into play:

I actually have a background in teaching and so I love kids. But at the same time, these are horror films. … I mean, that was the whole premise of Pennywise. He kills kids, he eats them. It's just like, it's a certain trope.

The Mean One actor’s acknowledgment of the trope is essential, especially given the long tradition of child characters in horror, from Stephen King’s It to the eerie children of The Omen. But what sets Thornton apart is his clear discomfort with going too far.

He stressed that while Terrifier 3 may push boundaries–with some scenes even making him almost toss his cookies –there’s a line he’s not willing to cross when it comes to onscreen violence against children. The Stream actor continued:

I think what's important is that we're not doing some kind of like, you know, alley kill with children in these movies, where I'm not going to be sitting there torching a child, and that's something I would have a problem doing.

This delicate balance—acknowledging the trope without fully embracing its more grotesque implications—allows the slasher franchise to maintain the over-the-top kills it is known for while avoiding full-blown controversy.

In the film, Thornton worked closely with a young actress whose character comes face-to-face with the nightmarish clown. He admits that even though it’s all part of the job, the experience was tough on him emotionally. The Alabama-born slasher star shared how he was constantly worried about the impact his performance might have on the child actor, even apologizing to her during filming. He added:

I was constantly apologizing to her. I thought I was mentally scarring her. I was like, 'Oh my God, I am so sorry.' I thought I made her cry, and she said, 'Oh no, I'm doing great.' I'm like, 'Wow, you were good, you're a fantastic little actress, you had me believing you.'

It’s clear that while threequel may continue to push the boundaries of slasher cinema, the man behind Art the Clown remains committed to keeping a certain humanity in his portrayal of the vile harlequin himself.

As Terrifier 3 continues its theatrical run, fans can expect the same shocking brutality that the franchise is known for, but with thoughtful restraint when it comes to its youngest characters. The discussion of kids in horror has always been contentious, and Thornton’s candid reflections offer a rare look behind the curtain of a genre that thrives on pushing limits but also knows when to pull back.