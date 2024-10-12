As Terrifer 3 Releases, Art The Clown Actor Shares Honest Feelings About Children Being Featured In The Brutal Film
It's a delicate balance to continue pushing the envelope without going too far.
The highly anticipated Terrifier 3 has finally hit the 2024 movie schedule, and fans of the brutal and great horror movie franchise are preparing themselves for more twisted mayhem from the infamous Art the Clown. But one aspect of the film that's stirring conversation is its inclusion of children in the gory mayhem, a subject not often broached so boldly in slasher films. During a candid interview, David Howard Thornton, the man behind the grease-painted monster, recently expressed his mixed feelings on the matter.
Thornton, who has brought Art the Clown, one of the creepiest clowns in cinema, to life in terrifying fashion across the franchise, has a surprising background outside of the genre—one that informs his nuanced perspective on kids being featured in such brutal contexts. In his interview with our sister site, Total Film, he explained how his previous experience as a teacher comes into play:
The Mean One actor’s acknowledgment of the trope is essential, especially given the long tradition of child characters in horror, from Stephen King’s It to the eerie children of The Omen. But what sets Thornton apart is his clear discomfort with going too far.
He stressed that while Terrifier 3 may push boundaries–with some scenes even making him almost toss his cookies–there’s a line he’s not willing to cross when it comes to onscreen violence against children. The Stream actor continued:
This delicate balance—acknowledging the trope without fully embracing its more grotesque implications—allows the slasher franchise to maintain the over-the-top kills it is known for while avoiding full-blown controversy.
In the film, Thornton worked closely with a young actress whose character comes face-to-face with the nightmarish clown. He admits that even though it’s all part of the job, the experience was tough on him emotionally. The Alabama-born slasher star shared how he was constantly worried about the impact his performance might have on the child actor, even apologizing to her during filming. He added:
It’s clear that while threequel may continue to push the boundaries of slasher cinema, the man behind Art the Clown remains committed to keeping a certain humanity in his portrayal of the vile harlequin himself.
As Terrifier 3 continues its theatrical run, fans can expect the same shocking brutality that the franchise is known for, but with thoughtful restraint when it comes to its youngest characters. The discussion of kids in horror has always been contentious, and Thornton’s candid reflections offer a rare look behind the curtain of a genre that thrives on pushing limits but also knows when to pull back.
My fellow fear freaks can catch Art in gory action, as Terrifier 3 is now playing in a theater near you–just don't forget to bring your barf bags. Be sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule as well to see what upcoming horror movies are headed to theaters in the coming months.
