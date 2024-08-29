Even Terrifier 3’s Art The Clown ‘Almost Vomited’ While Filming The Bloody Threequel

Every few months, it seems like there’s an upcoming horror movie on the block claiming to be the scariest thing since sliced heads, with audiences allegedly running for their vomit bags. But if there’s one franchise that has truly earned its reputation for stomach-churning, over-the-top gore, it’s the Terrifier series. The second film even made headlines for causing viewers to lose their lunch . As we gear up for the forthcoming Terrifier 3 , it turns out that not even David Howard Thornton, the man behind iconic horror villain Art the Clown, could stomach some of the gruesome scenes.

The Gotham alum recently revealed just how intense the filming of Terrifier 3 was. As someone who embodies one of the most terrifying characters, especially in creepy clown movies , you’d think the scary movie veteran would be desensitized to the blood and guts that come with the territory. However, it seems the upcoming installment managed to push even his limits. David explained to Empire :

There's one particular thing I have a hard time stomaching. I don't want to say what it was, but I almost vomited. Of course, everybody thought it was hysterical that I was having that reaction. Like: 'Oh, we finally got him!'

Given the series' history of shocking and graphic content and the recently “naughty” full-length Terrifier 3 trailer , it's difficult to picture anything so gruesome that it could unsettle the actor who plays the menacing harlequin with such sinister delight. However, whatever it was—perhaps involving even playing with blood —it seems to have raised the bar for the series' notorious reputation. Thornton hinted at what's to come:

People are gonna be surprised by the depravity that we get up to in that scene.

Wow, that is quite the statement, given the franchise's horrific history.

The Terrifier series has made a name for itself in the horror genre with its dedication to practical effects and its fearless approach to pushing boundaries. Unlike many horror movies that rely on jump scares or psychological tension, the franchise focuses entirely on visceral horror. This approach is paying off, as each installment has generated more buzz and drawn a growing fanbase eager to see just how far the filmmakers can push the envelope. Judging by the lead actor’s recent comments, we may soon find out where that line is.

If you're craving stomach-churning scares, the team behind the sadistic trickster serial killer series has another project hitting theaters before Art the Clown's next appearance. Imagine a mix of The Running Man and 2016’s Nerve—the trailer for their latest horror film has just dropped, and it's intense. The story follows the Keenan family, who, looking to reconnect and book a vacation, are quickly spiraling into terror. They accidentally end up in a hotel that's more like a house of horrors, run by a group of killers competing in a deadly contest to see who can pull off the best murder. What's especially exciting is that Damien Leone, the mastermind of the Killer Clown franchise, and his talented crew handled the visual effects for this new film. So, prepare for some creative and brutally over-the-top kills that only Leone and his team could deliver.

With Terrifier 3 on the way, it's evident the creators have no intention of holding back. In fact, they're raising the stakes with even more intense gore. It's unusual to hear about an actor almost getting sick while filming, especially one known for playing a character as terrifying as Art the Clown. Many fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this unsettling trilogy, prepared for whatever shocking scenes might unfold. Just be sure to have your sick bags at the ready because even David Howard Thornton was almost barking at the ants.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors