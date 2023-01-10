That Time Brad Pitt Totally Crashed A Wedding While Filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Wedding crashing is such a thing that there have even been movies made about the concept. A wedding is usually a pretty good party, usually with free food and often free booze, so you can guess why showing up a random weddings might be a thing people do. In most cases, if you were to do that and you got caught, you’d be politely asked to leave, but when Brad Pitt does, he gets asked to stay.

While most of us would get tossed out on our butts for trying to crash a wedding event, most of us would probably love it if a famous celebrity showed up to our own wedding. Such was apparently the case when Brad Pitt was filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith as the actor tells W Magazine that one of the buildings being used for filming was also hosting a wedding party, and so he stopped by. Pitt explained…

I have crashed a wedding party. It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]. We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it. [Laughs]

I mean to be fair, if Brad Pitt showed up at my wedding party, he would be more than welcome to come hang out. It’s not shocking that the people in this case were very accommodating. Pitt doesn’t mention if his co-star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and future wife, Angelina Jolie, also appeared at the event. Although, since the two have been going through a years-long bitter divorce, he probably doesn’t talk about her much.

The building in question is likely the one early in the film, when Brad Pitt’s character heads to the “office” of his spy wife after the two have begun trying to kill each other. The building in the film is under construction, and a cover for Jolie’s spy team, who tries to prevent Pitt from coming up by pulling various traps like blowing up elevators.

Pitt is far from the only “celebrity wedding crasher” out there. Last summer we learned that while in the UK, a new groom happened to meet Keanu Reeves at a hotel bar, and he invited the John Wick star to the reception. While the newlywed likely assumed the star would not actually show up, he absolutely did. Because of course he did. It's the polite thing to do.

Maybe that’s technically not a wedding crash, as Keanu was technically invited, but we’re not keeping score. I’m sure Brad Pitt was technically invited as soon as he showed up too.