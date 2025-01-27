That Time Reese Witherspoon Playing Elle Woods Fully Backfired When She Got Called For Jury Duty After Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon’s portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde—arguably one of her best movies ever—cemented her as a comedic icon. But years later, that very role returned to haunt her unexpectedly: a real-life Beverly Hills courtroom. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Cruel Intentions star hilariously recounted how playing a bubbly, fashion-savvy law student—a plot that’s delightfully absurd when you say it out loud —led to an awkward but unforgettable experience when she was called for jury duty.

In a clip shared by The Graham Norton Show’s official Instagram account, Witherspoon revealed that the incident happened about seven years after Legally Blonde debuted. Over two decades after Elle Woods first graced the screen, she explained that she initially assumed her Hollywood star power would spare her from serving. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. As she tells it:

I got called … for jury duty, and it was in Beverly Hills. And I thought surely they’re not gonna pick me… They picked me [laughing].

Not only was she selected, but the A-lister also had to serve on what she described as a “long trial.” While comedian Will Ferrell, who was also a guest on the show to promote their upcoming comedyYou're Cordially Invited, jokingly dismissed two weeks as “not that long,” Witherspoon emphasized the commitment, saying:

It was two solid weeks, every day going in.

The trial wasn’t exactly a courtroom thriller, involving a dog bite case, but Witherspoon admitted she became “very invested” in the proceedings. Things took an even funnier turn when the jury began deliberations and needed to select a foreperson. She recalled:

At the very end, they say, ‘Okay, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman,’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her.’ Me, me?!”

When she asked why her fellow jurors had picked her, their reasoning left her speechless. She continued:

They were like, ‘You went to law school.’ And I was like, ‘Y’all, this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school. I didn’t finish college, like, I played a lawyer in a movie once…’

Despite the hilarious misunderstanding, Witherspoon revealed in the video (embedded below) that she took her role as foreman seriously. The experience gave her a newfound appreciation for the judicial process, and she even shared some advice for anyone tempted to dodge their civic duty: “If you get picked for jury duty, please do it.”

The hilarious anecdote is yet another reminder of how the actress’s portrayal of Elle Woods has left a lasting impression—not just on fans but apparently on random strangers in a Beverly Hills courtroom. And while it’s hard to imagine Elle Woods being upset about taking charge, the actress-turned-producer's real-life reluctance to lead is so relatable.

What fans (myself included) really want, though, is more Legally Blonde. Don’t worry—Elle Woods isn’t gone for good. While Mindy Kaling’s long-awaited Legally Blonde 3 seems on pause, the story of everyone’s favorite blonde lawyer continues in a new way. Amazon Prime greenlit a prequel series earlier this year, aptly titled Elle. The series, currently casting a young high school version of Elle Woods, is expected to bring a fresh take on her journey.