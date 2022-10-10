21 Years Later, Check Out Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson And The Cast Of Legally Blonde

If you were to put the best movies about college and some classic courtroom dramas together in a Venn diagram, appearing in the middle would be Legally Blonde. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and later the basis for a hit stage musical, the story of Elle Woods' rise from popular sorority beauty queen to successful Harvard Law scholar is an inspirational one, especially for anyone who ever struggled with discovering themselves beyond face value.

Director Robert Luketic's feature film debut is also one of the best Reese Witherspoon movies and boasts a career-defining performance (before her Oscar win for Walk the Line) that is complemented by a wonderful supporting ensemble including Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and more we hope to see in the upcoming third installment of the franchise. For now, let's check in on the Legally Blonde cast by sifting through this slideshow featuring some of their more recent photos.