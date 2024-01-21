The Best 2000s Action Movies

When you think of the best action movies ever to grace the silver screen, there are probably a ton that come to mind from different decades. (Example: the best '90s actions movies.) One can’t overlook the 2000s, of course, as a number of films from that time span are still enjoyed and discussed today.

With so many notable blockbusters having been released, it’s admittedly hard to narrow down the cream of the crop. We’ve attempted to do that very thing for you here, though. So why don’t we dive in and discuss said features, shall we?

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

To put it plainly, Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts masterpiece and one of the best films of the 2000s in general. This beautiful and epic tale is an adaptation of Wang Dulu’s 1942 novel of the same name. It centers on a skilled warrior, who – along with his formidable ally/love interest – must find his legendary sword and ensure that it’s placed in the right hands. The script is as sharp as the weapons featured, and the fight sequences are impeccably choreographed. Whether you’re a fan of kung fu flicks or not, this is a movie you have to see.

Minority Report (2002)

When thinking about Steven Spielberg’s massive filmography, one has to consider 2002’s Minority Report. The sci-fi movie is set to the backdrop of 2054, in a United States where precognitive technology is used to thwart crime. And in this world, a police official, played by Tom Cruise, finds himself on the run after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. This may all sound complex but, at its core, this is a pure chase movie and there are more than a few impressive sequences that solidify that notion. Action junkees, Spielberg devotees and Cruise followers alike will dig this one.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

Jason Bourne’s story began in 2002’s The Bourne Identity. Matt Damon’s famed protagonist is introduced as a man suffering from amnesia and attempting to learn of his identity while dealing with a CIA-related conspiracy. Director Doug Liman outdoes himself here, skillfully balancing character and major set pieces. There’s hand-to-hand combat, gunplay and more on display, which contribute to an awesome piece of work. It’s no wonder it spawned a franchise some would argue is better than the James Bond movies .

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

I’m not sure what the public expected when Disney sought to make a film based on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, but what they got was a fun, swashbuckling adventure. Gore Verbinski’s first foray into the world of pirates not only introduced fun characters like Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush’s Hector Barbosa. It also produced some amazing moments of action, from sweet sword fights to impressive naval battles. While Curse of the Black Pearl turned 20 in 2023, it still holds up very well.

The Italian Job (2003)

Remakes can be hit or miss, but F. Gary Gray’s The Italian Job hits just about all the right notes. A revamp of the 1969 British film of the same name, it sees a gang of thieves seeking to swindle gold from under the nose of a former comrade. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and other A-listers, this is a prime heist flick that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. And what Gray does particularly well here is craft is car chases, which rival those of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious.

Kill Bill: Volume 1

The first part of Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts revenge epic, Kill Bill: Volume 1, remains one of his most celebrated directorial efforts. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride – a former assassin with plans to get back at a group of fellow killers after they attempted to kill both her and her unborn baby. Tarantino pulls out all of the stops for this one, giving viewers an exciting story but also plenty of brutal fights for viewers to take in.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Although Peter Jackson’s three original Lord of the Rings movies (which we’ve ranked) are all magnificent, there’s much to be said about 2003’s The Return of the King. It’s a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy from a storytelling standpoint but also an incredible action movie. Every single bombastic moment feels absolutely earned, and that’s especially true with the Battle of Minas Tirith, which includes the chill-inducing Ride of the Rohirrim. Honestly, this is Middle-earth’s finest cinematic hour.

Oldboy (2003)

One must see Oldboy, an epic that focuses on a former captive who seeks revenge on his captors, to truly understand its impact. This is easily one of the greatest movies from Korean director Park Chan-wook . It features an intriguing story, a pitch-perfect lead in Choi Min-sik and plenty of gritty fight scenes. The combat feels so raw and visceral, and the way Chan-wook shoots the long takes is so perfect. If you want just a taste of such moments, head on over to YouTube to see the famous corridor sequence.

Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise is widely known for playing the hero in many of his films, but he proved himself to be a formidable villain in Collateral. Michael Mann’s 2004 thriller sees Cruise play a hitman contracted to take out several high-profile targets and, in the process of trying to do so, an innocent cabbie (Jamie Foxx) gets embroiled in his schemes. This is a real nail-biter, Mann manages to create plenty of tension and stage some excellent action scenes. Additionally, Cruise and Foxx (who received an Oscar nod for his work) are at their absolute best.

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

It is indeed possible for martial arts movies to be funny, and Kung Fu Hustle is one of the films that helps prove that. Director and co-writer Stephen Chow plays a low-life, who seeks to become a member of an infamous gang in 1940s Shanghai, only to find a higher purpose and greater sense of self. Chow’s flick boasts great performances and a lot of humor. And, of course, the brawls are sights to behold. They’re intense and well-staged while also boasting a sensibility that would make the Looney Tunes proud.

Mr. And Mrs. Smith (2005)

Those who like a little romance mixed in with their thrills will surely love Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It sees former real-life couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt link up as co-stars playing assassins from rival agencies – who learn of each other’s statues and are tasked with killing the other. In short, Pitt and Jolie make Doug Liman’s 2005 film both exciting and sexy. Both actors turn in great performances and more than commit to the physicality for the well-choreographed fights.

Children Of Men (2006)

Another one of the best 2000s movies, Children of Men is one of the great works from Alfonso Cuarón, which is saying a lot for the filmmaker and his resume. Its set in a dystopian world, where infertility is widely prevalent, and sees an activist try to aid a refugee who’s poised to have the first natural childbirth in nearly two decades. Visually, this is a stunning piece of work, and Cuarón manages the chaos in tremendous fashion. You may have seen some incredible long takes in a motion picture before, but this one will dazzle you (and make you think).

Casino Royale (2006)

If you’ve watched the James Bond movies in order , then you probably have your favorites, and I wager that, for a lot of people, 2006’s Casino Royale is one of them. This marked the first installment in Daniel Craig’s Bond series , and it did not disappoint. Director Martin Campbell does so much right, especially when it comes to staging his action scenes. The hotel stairwell fight as well as the parkour chase are just a few of the highlights. And, of course, Craig deserves a lot of credit for the physicality he brings to Commander Bond.

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

The 2010s marked a new era for the M:I franchise, but Mission: Impossible III closed out its run in the 2000s in a mostly fitting way. Helmed by J.J. Abrams, it sees Tom Cruise’s now-retired Ethan Hunt returning to duty for the IMF in order to take down an arms dealer (played exceptionally by Philip Seymour Hoffman). The set pieces are remarkable, and Abrams orchestrates some exciting moments. The bridge attack and skyscraper jump – two of the best M:I action sequences – are worth a viewing alone.

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Live Free or Die Hard doesn’t match the high standard set by Die Hard, but the Bruce Willis-led movie is a fun, high-octane adventure nonetheless. Scenes like the fight on the highway and the one that takes place in the elevator shaft are well done. Don’t get me wrong, Len Wiseman’s 2007 effort is totally ridiculous. However, Willis totally commits to John McClane’s journey – and who doesn’t love seeing a car hit a helicopter?

Hot Fuzz (2007)

There were plenty of buddy cop movies in existence before Edgar Wright gifted us with Hot Fuzz but, somehow, he managed to bring something fresh to the genre. As you’d expect the British filmmaker infuses the proceedings with plenty of humor, but there’s also great action that’s bolstered by legitimate stakes. Lead actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost pull it all off beautifully, making this a must-see movie.

The Dark Knight (2008)

What can be said about The Dark Knight that hasn’t been said already? It’s arguably the best live-action Batman movie due to the great performances, sharp script, Christopher Nolan’s astute direction and of course, the stunning action. What may be the crowning jewel of the flick, when it comes to spectacle, is the chase scene involving the Batpod. Blockbusters don’t get much better than this, and we’re all the better for having such a sequel.

Wanted (2008)

Another comic book adaptation to hit the silver screen in 2008 is Wanted, which is based on Mark Millar and J.G. Jones’ miniseries. James McAvoy plays a working stiff, who is thrust into the world of assassins after learning that his father was one. There’s some seriously stylized action at play in Timur Bekmambetov’s thriller, and it helps make for a fun watch. (And surely, there are still people wondering how to curve a bullet.)

Taken (2008)

Taken is a film that remains synonymous with Liam Neeson, and it’s not hard to understand why. Pierre Morel’s franchise starter centers on a man who seeks to rescue his daughter after she’s kidnapped while vacationing in France. This is a gritty flick that allows Neeson to truly show off his talents, and Morel puts him in a position to succeed, thanks to excellent fight sequences.

Avatar (2009)

The highest grossing film of all time, James Cameron’s Avatar may tell a straightforward story, but it doesn’t skimp on the spectacle at all. The CGI-infused battles are gorgeous and exciting, and that’s accentuated by the lushness of the fictional world of Pandora. It might take a while for Cameron to craft a film, but it’s worth it when the result is as impressive as this.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the features we’ve discussed if you’re looking to get your action fix. You can check out these titles and more by streaming them through platform subscriptions and/or digital rentals.