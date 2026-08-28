Will Paris Is Always A Good Idea Get A Season 2? One Hallmark Star Has Strong Feelings

Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Paris Is Always a Good Idea, which is available to stream on Hallmark+.

Lacey Chabert’s latest project for the Hallmark calendar, Paris Is Always a Good Idea, concluded this week, with her character Chelsea getting her happy ending after Knightly proved to be the one for her, rather than one of her three ex-boyfriends. While their story was wrapped with a nice little bow, the ending wasn’t quite as clear for Chelsea’s sister Annabelle. When Rebecca Hanssen and Henry Czerny spoke with CinemaBlend about the six-episode series, I had to ask about the possibility of a second season.

Rebecca Hanssen played Annabelle in the Hallmark+ series, with Henry Czerny portraying Chelsea and Annabelle’s father Glenn. When I asked about the possibility of a Paris Is Always a Good Idea Season 2 that focused more on Annabelle’s love story, Czerny was quick to jump in, saying:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I sure hope so. I want to see more of Annabelle.

Rebecca Hanssen seemed a little more cautious about getting her hopes up for more globe-trotting fun, as she told me:

I mean, listen, I've been in this industry a while. You can dare to dream! ‘Hopes high, expectations low,’ is my motto. I think there's definitely a lot of things that can be explored, but ultimately, I think that the ending of Paris Is Always a Good Idea is so beautiful and it wraps things up so nicely for the main storyline. So yeah, there's definitely things that can be explored.

The main storyline may have been wrapped up, but not necessarily for Annabelle. Lacey Chabert’s TV sister spent the duration of Paris Is Always a Good Idea torturing herself by watching her ex-boyfriend Rhyland play soccer for Real Madrid. Chelsea convinces Annabelle to reach out while they’re in Spain for their father’s wedding.

(Image credit: Unai Mateo/Hallmark Media)

However, as Annabelle is waiting for a response, sparks start to fly between her and Marcos, Chelsea’s Spanish billionaire ex-boyfriend. Chelsea encourages the love connection, and when Annabelle leaves her phone on a table to dance with Marcos at the wedding reception, we see Rhyland finally calling her back but getting no answer.

I can definitely see Paris Is Always a Good Idea following in the footsteps of series like Bridgerton or Off Campus — or even Hallmark movie series like Lacey Chabert’s The Wedding Veil — to shift its focus to a different couple for a second season, and if that were to happen, would Henry Czerny be on board to return as Glenn? He answered enthusiastically:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Absolutely! Even as a voiceover. Just put me in a voiceover but have me in the locations that Rebecca would be able to shoot in the most — Norway, Japan, New Zealand, you know.

Rebecca Hanssen laughed at Henry Czerny listing the beautiful locations, saying those are all of her bucket list destinations, and he made sure to point out that he would definitely need to travel with her in order to do the best job possible:

All your bucket list things, and I would have to be there to see what was being filmed in order to narrate it properly, right?

I don’t blame him for wanting to be able to travel to more amazing places like France, Spain and Ireland.

Paris Is Always a Good Idea is a book-to-screen adaptation of Jenn McKinlay’s novel, all of which was covered in this Hallmark+ limited series. However, Annabelle didn’t have this big of a role in the book. The sister’s role was expanded for the series, and while no book sequel exists, I don’t see a reason why Hallmark couldn’t continue to expand the character’s story.

Who wouldn’t want to see Annabelle having to choose between a billionaire and a Real Madrid soccer player? That’s about as tough as watching Chelsea choose between her four gorgeous, successful men!

Only time will tell if we’ll get Paris Is Always a Good Idea Season 2, but at least Henry Czerny has made his feelings on the matter very clear. All six episodes can be streamed now on Hallmark+.