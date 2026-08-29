Book Fans Are Getting To See The Love Hypothesis Early, And I Am Simultaneously Jealous And Elated
I need to see this rom-com now!
Amazon Prime has been killing it in the romance genre this year. We weren’t ready for Off Campus to take the world by storm, and then Sterling Point was beloved by critics and audiences. And those are just two examples. Now, I fear we aren’t ready again for the next romance the streamer has up its sleeve, because early reactions to The Love Hypothesis are fantastic, and I’m both jealous and elated for the book fans who have seen the movie.
I was already stoked about this book-to-screen adaptation on the 2026 movie schedule, thanks to the trailer for The Love Hypothesis that dropped, which showed off Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive and Adam. You give me fake dating, a story inspired by an Ali Hazelwood book and women in S.T.E.M., and I’m there. However, the reactions, like Maggie Lovitt’s, have me so excited that I want to watch this movie the second it’s available:
Honestly, I can’t think of higher praise. The Love Hypothesis was actually born out of fanfic about Rey and Kylo Ren (ironically and iconically, the actor playing Adam in this movie is Daisy Ridley’s actual husband), and then Ali Hazelwood’s story became a bestselling book about a third-year PhD student named Olive winding up in a fake relationship with a professor named Adam Carlsen. So, to see someone who has been around for all of that write that the movie lives up to its source material is very exciting.
The praise does not end there, though. Amanda on X also screened the film early and wrote that she loved every second of it:
In a year where we’ve already gotten great rom-coms like People We Meet on Vacation and Voicemails for Isabelle, it really feels like we’re being spoiled. And it’s going to continue with this Ali Hazelwood adaptation. To prove that point, Gissane Sophia wrote:
I cannot stress enough how happy I am to hear that this movie is funny, tender and, yes, hot. Hazelwood’s books don’t back away from the spice, and I didn’t want the movie to shy away from it. To that point, Esther Lafourcade wrote on Instagram:
Now, steph made a very big claim after seeing the movie. It’s words like this that have me convinced that The Love Hypothesis is a must-watch for us romance girlies who spend our time reading books like the ones Ali Hazelwood writes:
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Well, “better than the book” is a statement that carries a whole lot of weight. For context, The Love Hypothesis has been a bestseller for years, and it’s the book that made Ali Hazelwood one of the romance genre's most popular authors. Since writing it, she’s published many other romance novels – most of them set in the S.T.E.M. world – and they’re beloved. So, there is a lot of anticipation for this adaptation.
And it sounds like it delivers. So, you best believe I’ll be using my Amazon Prime subscription to stream The Love Hypothesis on September 23, and you should too...for science (and romance).
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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