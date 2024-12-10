The Brennaissance Got Him Back Into The Game. So What Does Brendan Fraser Want To Do Next?

It’s undeniable that Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood has been a bright one and is in full swing now. The actor’s increased prominence screen has been on par with (and even maybe surpassing) some of the best Fraser movies . And there’s only more ground to gain in the game for Fraser, who was most recently seen in Brothers (a part of our 2024 movie schedule ). With other projects in various stages, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing him (maybe even in our 2025 movie schedule ). With all of that said, the Encino Man star has revealed what he’s interested in doing next in Tinsel Town.

While at the Red Sea Film Festival (via Deadline ), The Killers of the Flower Moon alum talked about his return to work in Hollywood and what his future sight is set on now that he feels more grounded. He said the following about what he’d like to try out going forward:

I’m glad to be able now to feel like I can have a voice that’s pertinent in the early stages of developing screenplays. I’m no director. I don’t want to be, but I do have interest in producing and that’s where I’ll head next.

Fraser’s interest in exploring the world of developing screenplays and producing is such an apt fit. It’s great to hear that he’s starting to feel more comfortable with his career these days. I believe the 56-year-old would be a great candidate to pursue these essential behind-the-scenes roles roles because his filmography is so eclectic. The culmination of his experiences would help curate his eye for shaping and pursuing projects, not to mention that he’d be a great mentor to younger generations.

His resurgence has been a real-life wholesome Hollywood tale, and it really started gaining steam after that standing ovation for him in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. The Blast From the Past alum took time away from his career for a handful of reasons, including being sexually assaulted by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and general wear of his body from different projects. I don’t think that it comes as a surprise that he decided to take a break from the biz, especially after almost dying on the set of The Mummy, too.

All in all, Brendan Fraser has weathered it all and is now ready to jump into the Brennaissance, seemingly, full-on. Among his upcoming projects and general resurgence is a D-Day film called Pressure in which he will be playing Dwight D. Eisenhower. Along with Fraser, the movie stars Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Chris Messina (Argo) and Andrew Scott (Ripley), and I bet it will deliver incredible performances across the board. I’ve got a feeling this role may propel The Whale star to even higher heights and aid in his pursuits of BTS roles.

Wherever Fraser heads next, I’m sure he will deliver. It is the Brennaissance, after all. There’s no stopping him now, and I, and many others, are here for it all.