Brendan Fraser Continues The Brenaissance With An Upcoming D-Day Movie, And I’m Bringing Tissues

Brendan Fraser dominated the big screen with his best movies like The Mummy franchise, School Ties, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and more. After taking a break from acting due to personal reasons, Fraser returned to Hollywood hitting a home run with The Whale. Now that the Brenaissance train isn’t stopping anytime soon, the Oscar winner has a new D-Day movie lined up and I’m bringing tissues.

The last movie we saw Brendan Fraser in was Martin Scorsese’s latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon giving a powerful performance as William King Hale’s attorney. As Fraser’s Brenaissance journey is alive and well, Deadline reports that the Encino Man actor has an upcoming D-Day movie called Pressure where he’ll play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. David Haig, whose play it’s based on, will return to write the new movie along with Hotel Mumbai’s Anthony Maras who will also serve as Pressure's director.

In the days leading up to Operation Overlord, Ripley’s Andrew Scott plays Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg whose job it is to inform Eisenhower of the weather conditions that can impact the Invasion of Normandy. With the clock ticking, the pressure is on the historic cast of characters as one bad decision could impact the war and humanity at large.

Like many of the best war movies ever made , I already know I’ll be bringing tissues for this one. Based on the film’s plot, I already have a feeling the pressure will rise scene after scene feeling the enormous emotional burden and demand these cast of characters will face. Especially if the movie highlights the emotional stories of civilians affected by this high-stakes situation as well as Eisenhower’s stress of planning a massive operation, I know I’ll be sobbing like a baby.

Getting to play the eventual 34th President of the United States is perfect for the Doom Patrol actor. Not only for being around the same age as Eisenhower during the Invasion of Normandy but for Brendan Fraser to get the chance to show off his outstanding acting chops once again as he portrays his character’s weight of responsibility.

Brendan Fraser took a career hiatus from acting for roughly a decade after the loss of his mother, health issues, and sexual assault allegations against an HFPA member . But after sharing beautiful moments with a horse he met back in 2015, he knew his Hollywood comeback was the right decision. Fraser’s luck soared after playing a morbidly obese English teacher in The Whale where he received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival , an emotional recipient of the 2023 SAG Award , and his first Oscar win.

Success for Brendan Fraser continued being cast in Killers of the Flower Moon and the upcoming comedy Brothers co-starring Peter Dinklage. Even Fraser’s classic action-adventure film The Mummy returning to theaters reignited the Brenaissance . With a new D-Day movie under his belt, I have a feeling the Inkheart actor will continue to show audiences just how much he can expand his roles and superb acting range.

