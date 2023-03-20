I Finally Watched All Of The How To Train Your Dragon Movies And They Really Are So Freaking Amazing

So I have a confession to make – for some time, I had never seen all of the How To Train Your Dragon movies. I know, I know, they are considered some of DreamWorks’ best animated movies and I, for some reason, just never took the chance to sit down and watch all of them. I had seen bits and pieces of the third film a long time ago (with my little cousins for fun), but I never took the time out of my day to watch all of them in a row and really ruminate on how amazing they are. (I did see them before I wrote my list of the best animated Dreamworks villains , but it still took me a while to just sit down and enjoy them all.)

So, I decided to give them a shot and wow, was I missing out on something fantastic. I had no idea that these movies were that good. So today, I’m going to go over the thoughts I had while watching them – and how I truly have loved every single minute of binging.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Music Makes Me Literally Want To Fly

You know those composers in Hollywood where you just know their pieces of work and you listen to them over and over again? I’m talking about John Williams , or perhaps Hans Zimmer , or maybe even Alan Silvestri, but I have to say that the composer that did the music for How To Train Your Dragon, for all three movies, John Powell, has made that list now.

This man’s music makes me want to literally soar above the clouds, so high that I can barely look down. I listen to the soundtracks of these movies and I literally feel as if I am on the back of a dragon trying to harness and guide it while we soar through the skies. It’s breathtaking how much emotion that he is able to compose into one piece and make it feel as if there are so many emotions behind it.

I mean, listen to “ Test Drive ,” and try not to cry. You can’t. It’s just outstanding.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

And Let’s Be Honest – The Animation Is Some Of The Best DreamWorks Has Ever Done

DreamWorks has done some awesome animation, from their 2-D ventures like The Prince of Egypt , to their latest hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but I think what I like the most about the How To Train Your Dragon movies is that every bit of animation is beautiful throughout the whole entire series.

I think personally, the last film is my favorite in terms of animation, but every film has so much to love, and I think that they are truly some of the best examples of the brilliance that DreamWorks has to offer in terms of color and everything else.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Hiccup Is The Sweetest And Yet Bravest Protagonist There Is

There are some protagonists that you like, and then there are some protagonists that you absolutely adore and want to protect from the world, and Hiccup is the latter.

When I tell you this literal teenage boy made me cry a plethora of times throughout watching these films, I am not kidding. I’m always a sucker for a good underdog, coming of age story , and this was like that and more. Hiccup is quite possibly one of the sweetest characters in DreamWorks ever, because all he wants to do is prove to his father that he’s worth the time and effort, but he also knows that deep down, he’s a coward.

However, over the course of the first film, as he overcomes his fears and learns to be strong, we see him grow into a mature young man over the course of the three movies. He really embraces who he is and what he could be, and shows that people don’t always have to fight dragons – we can be friends with them. Just a great person.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Astrid Is Also A Great Companion For Toothless

I feel like with every protagonist you always need that person who is there to keep you on your toes as well as keep you grounded, and Astrid is that for Hiccup.

While she wasn’t necessarily ever his friend in the first movie, she grows respect for him and eventually, they end up marrying down the line. But at the same time, she’s not just there as a love interest. She’s strong, a great fighter, and helps Hiccup with whatever he needs while also offering her own advice. Honestly, she’s a great female character and I wish we had gotten even more of her.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

To Be Honest, These Movies Make Me Want To Watch More Things Centered Around Vikings

I’m not saying that I believe the Vikings were off riding dragons their whole lives, but I will say that watching these movies does make me want to learn more about them.

I mean, I don’t think that watching Vikings is going to be what makes me learn, but perhaps a documentary somewhere. I think it would be interesting to check out – even if there will be a lack of dragons.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Also, Hiccup’s Parents Are The Most Beautiful, Tragic Love Story

This was one of my favorite parts about this movie – and really one of my favorite parts of DreamWorks as a whole. This animation company really is not afraid to get dark, and they are also not afraid to kill people off, and that’s what I think makes Hiccup's parents and their love story so beautiful and tragic.

It’s not an enemies to lovers' movie or anything like that. They are reunited after years apart only to be torn away when Hiccup’s father is killed, and even after all this time, Hiccup's mother still loved his father. I mean, that one line, “You’re as beautiful as the day I lost you,” ugh, about to go cry.

(Image credit: Universal/Dreamworks Animation)

Toothless Is The Fiercest Dragon – And Yet, He’s Still A Goofball

In a world where we live with shows called House of the Dragon, where the dragons are legit terrifying and ridden by dragonriders, I have to say that I do think Toothless would be able to hold up against them, specifically because he’s so freaking fast.

But what I like more about Toothless is that he’s just a funny character. He’s terrifying, but at the same time, he’s just two big green eyes staring at you and doing the most out of pocket stuff sometimes. I mean, him and his antics in the third film alone could fuel an entire series for me. You just have to love him – and I am regretting not naming my black cat with big green eyes Toothless.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Second Movie Has Its Flaws, But I Do Enjoy The New Characters

I do think that How To Train Your Dragon 2 isn’t better than the first in terms of story, but there are certain aspects that I love. I already talked about the love story between Hiccup’s parents, but other than that, I also liked that the side character didn’t really feel off to the side, and I liked the addition of the new characters as well – specifically Drago, the main villain, and Eret.

Maybe it’s just because Eret was voiced by Kit Harrington who was on the Game of Thrones cast and I found it hilarious that he was in a How To Train Your Dragon movie, but his character was fun too – and I was happy they brought him back.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Third Movie Is Hands Down The Best With Its Visuals And Story

I said this before and I’ll say it again, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the best out of the three, by far. I love the introduction of the first film, and a little bit of the continuation of the second, but the conclusion? Stand-out.

From the animation to the characters to the story, I was in awe of this film. I loved watching it so much and truly enjoyed every second of it. I mean, who doesn’t want to find a whole entire world of dragons and see Toothless find love?

The ending had me crying, because that’s it. There goes Toothless and his family and Hiccup has kids too – dang it, I’m crying right now.