Daniel Radcliffe's Miracle Workers Was Highly Underrated, And I Need More People To Watch It

So, have you watched Miracle Workers? Because if not, you need to.

In this day and age, there are so many comedies that TV lovers all over the world can watch. Comedies are a part of the best shows on Netflix . They're also a part of the best shows on Max , some of which are even originals to the streaming platform.

But you want to know what I have yet to hear people talking about? Miracle Workers, led by Daniel Radcliffe.

It could be because the show wasn't on a prevalent network: TBS. TBS isn't the first channel I usually go to when turning on the tube, and quite frankly, there is so much TV to watch it's hard to keep track of every single TV show out there right now. But Miracle Workers was one of those shows that I knew I would watch once it hit streaming.

After that, I kept watching the show because when I tell you that Miracle Workers is funny and creative in many ways, I mean it. And today, I have to talk about it.

(Image credit: TBS)

First Off, Daniel Radcliffe Is Just Having The Time Of His Life In This Show

I can't help but marvel at Daniel Radcliffe's career path since the Harry Potter movies ended because I dig it.

Radcliffe was the head of a hugely popular and successful movie franchise for more than a decade of his life, and then when it ended, he began working in movies and TV that didn't have as big of a profit. However, you could tell he felt super passionate about them. And I have to give him tons of credit where credit is due because he has the time of his life in some of them.

Radcliffe had taken on some crazy roles, from a man with guns on his hands in Guns Akimbo to the surprisingly heartfelt role of a corpse in Swiss Army Man. Roles like these remind me that the actor does have so much range. But the moment you see him in Miracle Workers, you'll realize that Radcliffe is an underrated comedic actor.

I don't know what I was expecting when I first began this show, but it was nowhere close to me laughing my butt off at how much Radcliffe would make me laugh. In every iteration of the stories we are thrown into, his character is always a show-stopper and delivers such ridiculous lines it has made me snort up my morning coffee one time or the other.

It's also paired with the fact that Radcliffe has some hysterical facial expressions. He knows how to express emotions in the most vivid and caricatured way possible, so much so that you can't help but love him and admire his comedic ability. I need to see him in more comedy movies and shows after this.

(Image credit: TBS)

But The Rest Of The Cast – Especially Steve Buscemi – Is Hilariously Talented

While I gave a lot of praise to Radcliffe, the rest of the Miracle Workers cast is also incredible. Karan Soni is someone I was introduced to in the first Deadpool movie (a role he'll be reprising that role in the upcoming Deadpool 3 ), but his comedy-style in Miracle Workers is hilarious and delivers the funniest lines.

Another person I'll highlight is Geraldine Viswanathan. I discovered her before watching all of Miracle Workers when she starred in one of the best Apple TV+ movies , Hala. This show is the complete opposite of that, and this actress's range is incredible. My favorite character of hers was her second-season character, Alexandra "Al" Shitshoveler. Yes, you read that right.

But I need to praise Steve Buscemi. I don't know what he does, but every character he plays somehow feels like Buscemi in costume. He's not playing a character; he's playing himself. I feel like the show's creators gave Buscemi full reign just to say and do what he wants because he's so funny.

(Image credit: TBS)

The Different Storylines Are So Intriguing And Unique Each Time

Miracle Workers is a comedy anthology series, meaning each season will cover a new story with new characters. There have been plenty of shows like this, from the Ryan Murphy-created American Horror Story to the HBO original True Detective.

However, what I love about Miracle Workers is that the stories differ vastly. All take place in different periods or other types of worlds, which only adds to the creative power of where the show can go. And from there, we get these vastly different characters that are new and exciting to follow with each season.

With many anthology series, each season's stories might differ, but all have the same ideas and methods. Miracle Workers doesn't do that one bit, which I love.

(Image credit: TBS)

And Every New Character Adds Their Own Spark Of Flair – And Is So Funny

Speaking more on the characters of this show, they're hilarious, and the case is closed on that.

Something I do love about Miracle Workers is that no two characters feel the same. They all have different personalities and motivations for why they want to get from Point A to Point B, and most of the time, they're not the most noble of intentions. But damn, it is so funny to watch.

For example, Steve Buscemi plays God in the first season—just God. And you find out God in Miracle Workers is not that great of a guy. In fact, in the first episode of Season 1 of Miracle Workers, he decides to blow up Earth to focus on a new restaurant – why not? That's the kind of character you're getting – and it's hilarious.

(Image credit: TBS)

I Also Love How The Series Isn’t Afraid To Take Risks For Certain Kinds Of Comedy

One of my favorite things about Miracle Workers is that it's not afraid to take bold risks with its comedy. This series is probably one of the boldest comedies out there right now.

Maybe it's almost a good thing that it's on TBS because I think that if it was on a more significant channel, some of the comedy might not have been approved because it needed to be more "family-friendly." But this series takes some risks that I do love.

For example, there's an entire sequence in Season 3 where Daniel Radcliffe, as a reverend, dresses up in some "suggestive" clothing and sings "She'll Be Coming Around The Mountain" while dancing – a hilarious dance at that.

I'm not even going to tell you the context behind it. Moments like that make me laugh, and remember why this show probably wouldn't have done as well on a big channel. It's laugh-out-loud funny.

Unfortunately, according to Deadline , Miracle Workers was canceled by TBS in November 2023, so there won't be any new stories. But there are four seasons of this show available to watch right now, and trust me, you'll enjoy every bit of it – and wish that more seasons would come out too. Three seasons are available to watch on Max – and hopefully, the fourth will be coming out soon enough.