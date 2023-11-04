Barry Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Next

Barry has come to an end – and if you're curious about what the cast will be up to next, this is the article for you.

If you were like me over the last few years, HBO has become your life. From one of the best fantasy shows out there, House of the Dragon, to the world of The Last of Us coming to life in T.V. form, HBO has amazing shows. But, it doesn't stop there, and the network even continued to grow its resume of amazing original shows on Max , their streaming service. However, one of the best HBO shows so far has been Barry.

Created by Bill Hader, Barry was a show about a hitman finding his passion in acting when he went to L.A. for a job, and the drama unfolded from there. For four seasons, fans were captivated by Barry's story, as well as the people he surrounded himself with. And now, the Barry finale has come and gone– and the actors are moving on to new things.

But what movies and T.V. shows should you look out for? Here is what the Barry cast will be up to in the next few years – and what you should look forward to.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bill Hader (Barry Berkman)

You can't have Barry without Barry himself, played by Bill Hader, who also created the show and wrote, directed and produced episodes. Honestly, Barry is undoubtedly one of Bill Hader's best T.V. shows . I'd even put it above his time on Saturday Night Live, because he somehow combined comedy and drama in the best way possible, and I am so jealous of his work.

Hader has done a lot over the years since Barry began. Among that includes appearing in the Lightyear cast, as well as a small cameo role in the Ari Aster film Beau is Afraid . He even appeared in the Disney+ original film Noelle, as well as The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix ( which was unfortunately canceled ).

The only thing that we're aware Hader is working on right now is Empress of Serenity, which was announced by Variety back in 2017. However, there hasn't been any new news on it. I feel that because Barry took off, this movie might have taken a backseat, there's no solid answer. Hopefully, we'll get more news about that soon enough.

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Stephen Root (Monroe Fuches)

Monroe Fuches was one of the most aggravating, annoying characters I have ever had the misfortune to witness on my television screen. And Stephen Root played Barry's old "friend" and later enemy for the whole series excellently.

Root has appeared in various T.V. shows over the last few years aside from Barry, such as a guest starring role on Clone High, Praise Petey, Hamster & Gretel, and more. He also had a small guest role on another hit HBO show, Succession.

Aside from his parts in the last few years, Root will appear in two new films. One will be called Heads of State according to Deadline . The other will be called Thelma, according to Deadline .

(Image credit: HBO)

Sarah Goldberg (Sally Reed)

Sally was one of the main reasons Barry ended up staying in California in the pilot episode, thanks to how kind she was – and it later ended up becoming her biggest mistake in Barry. Sarah Goldberg brought that brilliant acting to life for all four seasons.

Goldberg has appeared in a few films and T.V. shows since Barry began, including the T.V. series Sisters and the movie The Hummingbird Project, The Report, Rogue Agent, and more. Now that Barry has ended, she already has a new project coming up. Goldberg confirmed she wrapped a new film called We Strangers in an interview with CherryPicks in May 2023.

(Image credit: HBO)

Anthony Carrigan (NoHo Hank)

Arguably, NoHo Hank was one of the most memorable characters from Barry, and you can't deny Anthony Carrigan's performance wasn't as unique as the memorable crime boss. For four seasons, he ruled the streets – with impeccable fashion and hilarious one-liners.

Since Barry began, Carrigan has appeared in movies like Fatherhood, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Killer Whalers. He has done plenty of voice work, too, like Captain Fall and the fun Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Like many of his co-stars, Carrigan already has some stuff lined up. His most significant role is that he will play Rex Mason in the upcoming Superman: Legacy cast . Other than that, he will also appear in the film Adulthood, according to Variety .

(Image credit: HBO)

Henry Winkler (Gene Cousineau)

Let's be honest and say that Henry Winkler was hands down one of the best additions to the Barry cast from the first time we saw him as Gene Cousineau. In my attempt to catch up to Barry Season 4, he was hands down one of my favorite parts.

Since beginning Barry, Winkler has done voice acting in shows like Rugrats, The Legend of Vox Machina and Human Resources. He was also a part of the Black Adam cast, where he played Uncle Al. In 2022, he starred in Chanshi, a show from Israel, and one that headed to Sundance, according to The Times of Israel in January 2023. Other than that, we're not sure what else Winkler has coming up, but whatever it is, it will be great.

(Image credit: HBO)

Robert Wisdom (Jim Moss)

Jim Moss was one of those characters that became a significant deal in the later seasons. The father of the Season 1 character, Detective Janice Moss, is one of the reasons why Barry ended up arrested.

Robert Wisdom, who played Jim Moss, appeared in several other T.V. shows during his time on the series, including Accused and Black Bird. So far, he does not have anything confirmed just yet for what he is set to do next. But I'm sure it won't be long before we see him again.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sarah Burns (Mae Dunn)

The last on this list has to be Mae Dunn, who was the detective who took over Janice's case after she died and was one of the prominent people who aided in getting Barry behind bars. Sara Burns played her.

The actress has appeared in Werewolves Within and Moving On since she began Barry, and she will appear in a new film called Advanced Chemistry.

With such a talented cast, I'm sure it won't be long before we see them all again in incredible movies and T.V. shows. Until then, I'm content just rewatching the series over and over. Here's to Barry, and its excellent four-season run.