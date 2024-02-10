The Conjuring 4 Is Reportedly Concluding The Horror Movie Series, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face To Help Wrap Things Up

The Conjuring is one of the best horror movies of all time , so it’s no wonder over a decade later, the franchise surrounding it is still alive and kicking. Following The Nun II bringing more horrors from the series to the big screen this past fall, now The Conjuring 4 is really starting to move forward in development now that a director has been chosen for it.

Michael Chaves has helmed the past two movies from the Conjuring franchise, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter , he’ll be keeping them coming as the director of the fourth Conjuring movie. As it joins upcoming horror movies , it will also allegedly be the final installment for the movie series.

Per the report, Chaves is currently in “negotiations” to direct the movie after he has become somewhat of a mainstay in the franchise in recent years. Chaves directed 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It before moving to the last spinoff in the universe we’ve seen since then, The Nun II.

The Conjuring 4 was initially announced back in October 2022 with word that the writer behind the last two Conjuring movies, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, would be back to pen the next script. James Wan is also set to produce the movie with Peter Safran. While it has not yet been confirmed, we certainly expect Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to once again play Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are fictional versions of real paranormal investigators who took part in some prominent hauntings throughout their lives.

While both movies from Chaves in The Conjuring franchise have left critics rather mixed, audiences have overall enjoyed them and they’ve made good money at the box office, too. Chaves signing on for The Conjuring 4 would make him the director of the franchise who has made the most movies from the universe, beating out James Wan, who helmed 2013’s The Conjuring and 2016’s The Conjuring 2 before stepping back to produce the franchise.

