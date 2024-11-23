The Conjuring’s Vera Farmiga Posts Sweet Tribute To Patrick Wilson In Touching Post

With The Conjuring considered to be one of the best horror movies, sparking a long-standing franchise based on two very real demonologists, The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to release in 2025. This fourth installment in the main film series looks like this will be the last entry in Ed and Lorraine Warrens journey. After 12 years of filming together as the Warrens, their time is set to end, and it’s quite an emotional parting.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are wrapping up the last little bit for The Conjuring 4, with filming having just completed. In a post on the actress' Instagram, Farmiga bids adieu to her fake marriage to Wilson, and described it in her own words as "a hell of an era."

It’s been theorized and hinted at that Last Rites will be the final installment for a while. Director James Wan hasn’t confirmed or outright denied that this will be the last Conjuring movie, but based on the promotional posters and the trailers, it seems like this will be the last time we see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Whether the movie ends in victory or defeat is yet to be seen, regardless we will be saying goodbye to Farmiga and Wilson.

While most people come for the chills and thrills, fans of the movie attest that one of the stronger aspects of the movies is the chemistry Wilson and Farmiga have. In the past, the two have shared why they never felt the need to explain the relationship and love that the Warrens share for one another, and the love they have for their daughter as well.

Many fans in the comments have expressed their love and admiration for the duo, and they don't want to say goodbye (myself included). However, all good things must come to an end. Director James Wan even commented on Farmiga’s post, giving his heartfelt goodbye to the pair, he was quoted saying:

Aww, Mom, Dad!! So proud of you both! You guys are the best. Will always be grateful to you for saying yes to our first little film

The Conjuring: Last Rite is set to open September 5 on the 2025 movies schedule.