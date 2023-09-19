The Creator Has Screened, And People Are Calling The A.I. Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Life-Changing’
Gareth Edwards returns with statement on artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence is a huge topic right now, especially in regards to what its potential capabilities mean for humanity. That makes it the perfect time for Gareth Edwards’ upcoming sci-fri thriller The Creator to hit theaters, with its story about an ex-special forces agent tasked with destroying the A.I. architect behind a weapon powerful enough to end mankind. The movie has screened, and those who were able to see it have taken to social media to share their first reactions. The Creator is garnering all kinds of hype, with one moviegoer calling it “life-changing,” and many saying it’s the best science fiction offering in years.
John David Washington stars as Joshua, a grieving man who must hunt down the Creator and eliminate its weapon. The film also features other impressive names, including Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney and more. Our own Eric Eisenberg got an early look at three scenes on IMAX last month, which he called “thrilling,” so let’s see what others have to say.
Atom tweets that The Creator is epic in every sense of the word and will take your breath away, continuing:
Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com agrees with the above assessment that this is a must-see in theaters, calling it not just the best sci-fi film in a long time but also the best film of the year. In Davis’ words:
Many who have seen the film are saying they can see inspiration from other movies, yet Gareth Edwards has still managed to provide a completely unique experience. Critic Rama’s Screen writes of some of the influences felt in the film:
Joseph Deckelmeier of ScreenRant also thinks this is one of the best movies of the year. It lives up to the hype, he writes, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles may be looking at some Academy Award buzz. In Deckelmeier’s words:
That critic isn’t the only one singing the praises of Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Kristen Maldonado says she’s a young actor to watch. Maldonado says the movie’s themes are effective, and she was shocked by what she saw in the third act. The critic continues:
It’s the action, the storytelling and the visual effects that combine to make such a satisfying moviegoing experience, according to Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show, who gives The Creator another “must-see” endorsement. Bolding tweets:
If you are a fan of sci-fi movies or intrigued by the idea of humanity going to war with A.I., I would think these reactions to The Creator’s screening have got you pretty excited. You won’t have to wait too long to see it on the big screen, either, as it’s set for a September 29 release. In the meantime, check out our 2023 movie calendar to see what else is on the docket for the rest of the year.
