The Creator Has Screened, And People Are Calling The A.I. Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Life-Changing’

Artificial intelligence is a huge topic right now, especially in regards to what its potential capabilities mean for humanity. That makes it the perfect time for Gareth Edwards ’ upcoming sci-fri thriller The Creator to hit theaters, with its story about an ex-special forces agent tasked with destroying the A.I. architect behind a weapon powerful enough to end mankind. The movie has screened, and those who were able to see it have taken to social media to share their first reactions. The Creator is garnering all kinds of hype, with one moviegoer calling it “life-changing,” and many saying it’s the best science fiction offering in years.

John David Washington stars as Joshua, a grieving man who must hunt down the Creator and eliminate its weapon. The film also features other impressive names, including Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney and more. Our own Eric Eisenberg got an early look at three scenes on IMAX last month, which he called “thrilling,” so let’s see what others have to say.

Atom tweets that The Creator is epic in every sense of the word and will take your breath away, continuing:

Phenomenal & life-changing! Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla) returns with a grand opera. Masterful storytelling, incredible acting & very orgasmic visuals. Not just another sci-fi film, it’s one of the best movies ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com agrees with the above assessment that this is a must-see in theaters, calling it not just the best sci-fi film in a long time but also the best film of the year. In Davis’ words:

The Creator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion. Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity. Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one.

Many who have seen the film are saying they can see inspiration from other movies, yet Gareth Edwards has still managed to provide a completely unique experience. Critic Rama’s Screen writes of some of the influences felt in the film:

THE CREATOR was epic & ambitious! Incredible VFX, sound & editing. Its portrait of South East Asia made me miss home. So many cinematic influences from ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Guns of Navarone’ to ‘Apocalypse Now’ to ‘Blade Runner’ all rolled into this masterfully-woven story.

Joseph Deckelmeier of ScreenRant also thinks this is one of the best movies of the year. It lives up to the hype, he writes, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles may be looking at some Academy Award buzz. In Deckelmeier’s words:

The Creator is a masterpiece & one of the year's best movies. It hits on so many levels with AI being such a hot topic. Gareth Edwards does a masterful job of keeping the audience engaged every step of the way. Madeleine Yuna Voyles has to be in the conversations for The Oscars.

That critic isn’t the only one singing the praises of Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Kristen Maldonado says she’s a young actor to watch. Maldonado says the movie’s themes are effective, and she was shocked by what she saw in the third act. The critic continues:

The Creator is an ambitious sci-fi odyssey with a profound take on humanity, acceptance & freedom at its core. John David Washington gives a career best performance, while Madeleine Yuna Voyles proves she’s a young actor to watch. The third act surprised me, this film WENT THERE!

It’s the action, the storytelling and the visual effects that combine to make such a satisfying moviegoing experience, according to Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show , who gives The Creator another “must-see” endorsement. Bolding tweets:

The Creator is one of the best sci-fi movies I've ever seen. It blends emotion, action, and some of the best VFX in the industry, with two performances from John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles that are stunning. Don't miss this film.