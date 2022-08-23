The Cute Thing JLo Keeps Doing Now That She’s Married To Ben Affleck
Bennifer 2.0 recently had their wedding celebrations in Georgia.
There are celebrity couples, and then there’s Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Affectionately named Bennifer, the two A-listers shocked the public when they reunited and eventually exchanged wedding vows. And thanks to a new report from close to the pair, there’s one cute thing that JLo keeps doing now that she’s officially married to Ben Affleck.
Bennifer 2.0 was born shortly after Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod’s relationship fell apart. The public has been transfixed with Ben Affleck and JLo’s reunion, with the two recently having a lavish wedding party weekend after originally tying the knot in Vegas. Per an unnamed insider who spoke to People about the newlyweds, Lopez is having a thoroughly adorable time referring to Affleck as her husband. Speaking about the wedding, they said:
Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. And while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s weekend of wedding festivities in Georgia included celebrities and glamor, little things like using the word “husband” for the first time with your partner is exciting for anyone. And it seems like JLo is having a great time trying out these new titles.
It was decades after their original break-up before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited romantically, and a lot has changed. They both became parents during that time, with their families presumably blending now that the marriage is official. And according to that same unnamed source, JLo was thrilled to have the family together during their recent wedding celebration.
Indeed, the two families have seemingly been bonding as a result of Bennifer 2.0 going strong. After their Las Vegas wedding, JLo and Ben Affleck took their children on a trip to Europe, which included a tour of the Louvre. As you can see above, they looked thoroughly adorable while traveling as a newlywed couple.
The public has been following Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic journey since they first reunited, and things have been especially exciting thanks to the pair of A-listers actually getting married. They surprised the public (including fellow newlyweds) when having a lowkey marriage in Las Vegas. And after their family vacation to Europe, things got extravagant with a giant weekend-long event in Georgia for their loved ones.
Aside from their happy personal life, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are also thriving in their professional careers. JLo has signed a deal with Netflix, which recently released her documentary Halftime. Her movie Shotgun Wedding is also approaching its release. As for Affleck, he’s been busy as a writer, actor, director, and producer on various projects. Although fans are perhaps most excited to see him back as Batman in Aquaman 2 and The Flash. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
