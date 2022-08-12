Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Seemingly Exposed Their Different Responses To Paparazzi

The world was quite shocked to learn that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally sealed the deal and got married on July 16 in Las Vegas. They had only been dating for a year and engaged for three months, after all. However, it also happens to be their second time on this particular rodeo, as the couple had previously been engaged in the early 2000s. With that failed attempt came some hard-won experience dealing with the paparazzi in their relationship, but their honeymoon seemingly exposed their different responses to the scrutiny nowadays.

After officially becoming Mr. and Mrs. Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off on their family-inclusive honeymoon trip to Paris, France. (Their kids from previous relationships were there too, as well as their parents) According to some reports, the Deep Water star was overheard whispering sweet nothings to his new wife, and JLo’s mom in turn reportedly said she “always knew Ben was the love of Jen’s life” around the same time. It sounds like absolute newlywed bliss from all accounts – the only problem was apparently how they were constantly tailed by the media. A source for Page Six reports that Affleck was visibly “freaked out” by the “Princess Diana-level” of photographers happening again.

They were indeed documented out on several excursions, from the Elysee Palace to a cruise on the Seine River all the way to the Eiffel Tower. And Bennifer were also seen trying to give their kids some culture at the Louvre not long after Ryan Gosling’s failed attempt with his daughters. Yet, while the Grammy winner was putting on a happy face for the public, her new husband was decidedly not. The source said:

Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.

No wonder they did a secret Vegas elopement, eh? What was supposed to be Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s first wedding back in 2003 was actually delayed due to hefty paparazzi exposure making things crazy. For that same reason, supposedly, Affleck and Lopez would break up not long afterward. Obviously the actors aren’t letting those same pitfalls keep them apart in the present, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still just as difficult to navigate, evidently.

Jennifer Lopez was candid to Rolling Stone earlier this year about how “brutal” the press coverage of her and Ben Affleck was the first time around. This time, so she claimed, they aren’t going to talk as much about the relationship in public as a result. She added that the “game has changed” thanks in part to both having done some much needed growing up.

Ben Affleck said as much in a rare discussion about the rekindled Jennifer Lopez romance in late 2021. He stated then that they’ve learned not to “share everything with the world,” but that he definitely sees it as a “beautiful” story that he might just write about one day.

A Bennifer biopic? Sign me up, especially if Ben Affleck – who has no shortage of street cred in this area, having co-written the 1997 Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting and, more recently, The Last Duel – is the one spearheading the project. Alas, though, we might be waiting on that for many decades yet, i.e. once their marriage proves more long-lasting, which JLo’s first husband Ojani Noa seems to think isn’t going to happen.

Nevertheless, what we won’t have to wait too much longer for is the Hollywood duo’s other titles still to come. Ben Affleck’s cameo in Clerks III is slated for a September release on the 2022 movie schedule. We’ll also see the 49-year-old make an appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in next year’s Aquaman 2. As for Jennifer Lopez, she’s been doing a lot of streaming titles of late (Peacock’s Marry Me, Netflix’s Halftime), but her roles in Shotgun Wedding and The Mother are also on the horizon.

So their careers are booming, the romance is better than ever and their blended families supposedly all get along like gravy, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided on whose house to make their forever home. Everything’s good – but can the paps just give Ben and Jen like five minutes of solitude before the former really loses his cool? Thanks.