Amid JLo’s Engagement To Ben Affleck, A-Rod Looks Back On His Relationship With The Entertainer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck picked up their relationship seemingly right where they left it in 2004. The two started dating again in April of 2021 and got engaged (for the second time) just a year later. In a slightly awkward but nonetheless sweet development, it turns out JLo’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, still looks back on his relationship with the entertainer with relative fondness amid her renewed romance taking off.

The MLB legend and triple-threat superstar had previously been on their own way to marital bliss. But after four years of dating, two of which they spent engaged, they called things off in March of 2021. While on The Martha Stewart Podcast recently, A-Rod was asked by the namesake host about what the relationship was like for him. And he responded with nothing but kind words, saying:

We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. … Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around, hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive.

JLo arguably makes the same case about her icon status and hard work in her new documentary Halftime (streaming now for Netflix subscribers). It focuses primarily on the lead-up to her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside co-headliner Shakira but also tackled her struggles with being accepted and taken seriously in the entertainment industry in broader terms.

Oddly enough, despite being deep into his engagement to her at the time the doc was filmed, A-Rod was nowhere to be seen in the footage. (Although, there is indication that he was definitely present for halftime show prep over on his YouTube channel.) Someone who was actually featured was Ben Affleck, who asked his pop star fiancée if fame "bothers" her. Supposedly, the ESPN broadcaster wasn’t too salty by the snub but, if we’re reading between the liens correctly, he might’ve just thrown a teeny tiny bit of shade of his own. Because he added to Martha Stewart that he’s “never been healthier, happier and more grateful” in his life.

The tail end of JLo and A-Rod’s relationship was reportedly quite the dramatic affair. During the Season 7 reunion of Southern Charm, a reality series on Bravo, the Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner was accused of having a fling with Madison LeCroy, one of its stars. LeCroy, claimed that they only spoke on the phone, yet Rodriguez adamantly denied that anything happened. In the weeks following, rumors of breakups and crying kids abounded until the once-beloved couple broke up for good.

The Hustlers actress was then later seen out and about with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The 49-year-old eventually made a sudsy bathtub proposal to JLo – obviously, she said yes. And they might just be ringing the wedding bells sooner rather than later, according to some reports.

It’s only been 16-plus years in the making, after all. Meanwhile, A-Rod is speculated to be currently dating the 24-year-old influencer Kathryne Padgett. When Martha Stewart casually pressed him for deets, the World Series champ kept things relatively more close to vest, saying that he was focused on family and business at present.