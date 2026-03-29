I Needed To Know How Andy's Wardrobe Is Going To Change In The Devil Wears Prada 2
Will we get Andy 2.0?
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on the way, and that means fans will get to see their favorite Runway fashionistas on the big screen again! Since the sequel was announced, a lot of outfit spoilers have circulated across the web, and set photos made the rounds as well. Something I've been eager to find out is what fans can expect from the wardrobe of Anne Hathaway’s Andy. Well, thankfully, Hathaway herself shed some light on that clothing aspect of this 2026 movie schedule release.
It’s safe to say that the first Devil Wears Prada is one of those most fashionable movies that can make someone rethink their wardrobe. Viewers see those sweet threads mostly through the eyes of Andy, who initially wore a “lumpy” Cerulean sweater and clunky loafers while sporting frizzy blowout hair. But then, with the help of art director Nigel, Andy became model-ready.
So, what style version of Andy will we see in the sequel? Anne Hathaway discussed that on Fandango’s Big Ticket Podcast (which was shared to YouTube) and it sounds like the producers put a lot of thought into her character's attire for good reasons:Article continues below
Yeah, I still don’t understand how Andy could have been able to afford an entirely new chic wardrobe on an editor assistant’s salary. There are some movies I find so enjoyable that I'm able to suspend my belief in certain regards. Still, I love that Hathaway and co. have been thinking about this.
Ironically, a spoiler related to Hathaway’s costume for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was actually one of the first that went viral. That pin-striped button-down vest with its matching high-waist trousers was the perfect blend of professionalism and stylish. The first DWP2 trailer also showed Andy sporting dark shades someone would think she plucked from Miranda Priestly’s closet. Hathaway spoke more on the podcast about how the film rationalizes Andy's new sense of style, and it makes a lot of sense:
I love that! It sounds like Andy’s in a great place fashion-wise, as her clothes designed to reflect her own style direction. Also, considering that Andy’s new job at Runway sees her serving as the high-ranking Features Editor, it makes sense that Miranda’s former assistant brings her fashion A-game to the magazine that got her career started.
Andy’s fashion trajectory is something I need to see more of in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Considering she initially had a reputation for having “no style or sense of fashion,” according to Runway's editor, it was satisfying to see her become someone who could powerfully sport Chanel boots, trendy coats and designer jewelry.
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Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Check out The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+ now to prepare for the sequel. Plans start at $11.99 a month, with the first tier being the ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free by paying $18.99 per month or grab the annual plan, which costs $189.99 and marks a savings of 16%.
When Andy left Runway at the end of the OG movie, she ditched her high-end look for a downtown cool style with her brown leather jacket. So, Andy eventually cares more about her style than before, but has her own idea of what that is, as opposed Runway dictating that to her.
Over two decades later, I’m excited to see what Andy 2.0 will look like throughout the sequel. Of course, the same also goes for the fits that the other characters will be wearing. Check out The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- one of 2026's most anticipated sequels when it opens in theaters on May 1st. And, in the meantime, stream the first movie with a Disney+ subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
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