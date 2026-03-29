I Needed To Know How Andy's Wardrobe Is Going To Change In The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on the way, and that means fans will get to see their favorite Runway fashionistas on the big screen again! Since the sequel was announced, a lot of outfit spoilers have circulated across the web, and set photos made the rounds as well. Something I've been eager to find out is what fans can expect from the wardrobe of Anne Hathaway’s Andy. Well, thankfully, Hathaway herself shed some light on that clothing aspect of this 2026 movie schedule release.

It’s safe to say that the first Devil Wears Prada is one of those most fashionable movies that can make someone rethink their wardrobe. Viewers see those sweet threads mostly through the eyes of Andy, who initially wore a “lumpy” Cerulean sweater and clunky loafers while sporting frizzy blowout hair. But then, with the help of art director Nigel, Andy became model-ready.

So, what style version of Andy will we see in the sequel? Anne Hathaway discussed that on Fandango’s Big Ticket Podcast (which was shared to YouTube) and it sounds like the producers put a lot of thought into her character's attire for good reasons:

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It was a big conversation because, you know, one of the joys of the first film was the fact that Nigel comes in and kind of takes Andy into a magic closet and what comes out is this, you know, reborn fashionista. But don't think too hard about how she got all that Chanel on that salary…. It was the 2000s.

Yeah, I still don’t understand how Andy could have been able to afford an entirely new chic wardrobe on an editor assistant’s salary. There are some movies I find so enjoyable that I'm able to suspend my belief in certain regards. Still, I love that Hathaway and co. have been thinking about this.

Ironically, a spoiler related to Hathaway’s costume for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was actually one of the first that went viral. That pin-striped button-down vest with its matching high-waist trousers was the perfect blend of professionalism and stylish. The first DWP2 trailer also showed Andy sporting dark shades someone would think she plucked from Miranda Priestly’s closet. Hathaway spoke more on the podcast about how the film rationalizes Andy's new sense of style, and it makes a lot of sense:

So the thing that's different about this one is nobody wants to suspend disbelief for a second. People want you to earn your truth. And so we made sure that we did. And so Andy has the closet of someone who worked at Runway in her 20s and then had a job where she traveled all over the world where there are consignment shops. So Andy's been shopping consignment, and so she looks cute and her choices are expensive and they're curated for her by her. And I think Andy lives at the corner of like practical and fabulous.

I love that! It sounds like Andy’s in a great place fashion-wise, as her clothes designed to reflect her own style direction. Also, considering that Andy’s new job at Runway sees her serving as the high-ranking Features Editor, it makes sense that Miranda’s former assistant brings her fashion A-game to the magazine that got her career started.

Andy’s fashion trajectory is something I need to see more of in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Considering she initially had a reputation for having “no style or sense of fashion,” according to Runway's editor, it was satisfying to see her become someone who could powerfully sport Chanel boots, trendy coats and designer jewelry.

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Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+ now to prepare for the sequel. Plans start at $11.99 a month, with the first tier being the ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free by paying $18.99 per month or grab the annual plan, which costs $189.99 and marks a savings of 16%.

When Andy left Runway at the end of the OG movie, she ditched her high-end look for a downtown cool style with her brown leather jacket. So, Andy eventually cares more about her style than before, but has her own idea of what that is, as opposed Runway dictating that to her.

Over two decades later, I’m excited to see what Andy 2.0 will look like throughout the sequel. Of course, the same also goes for the fits that the other characters will be wearing. Check out The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- one of 2026's most anticipated sequels when it opens in theaters on May 1st. And, in the meantime, stream the first movie with a Disney+ subscription.