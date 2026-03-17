Is The Devil Wears Prada’s Nate Really The ‘Villain’ Of The Movie? Someone Finally Asked Adrian Grenier
Nate wasn't so great.
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The Devil Wears Prada is one of the best movies from the 2000's, and has remained a vital part of pop culture to this day. The book to screen adaptation remains super popular, and fans are looking forward to its long-awaited sequel. Over the years there's been discourse among fans, some of whom think Andy's boyfriend Nate is the true villain of the movie. And now actor Adrian Grenier has weighed in on that chatter.
What we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is limited, but a number of members of the original cast are set to return. While Grenier isn't set to return as Nate, he recently spoke to People about the idea that he was actually playing the first movie's villain. The Entourage star said:
Well, he threw down that gauntlet. It sounds like Grenier doesn't think Nate is actually a villain. What's more, he'd like a spinoff for his character if that's what the general public is going with. Honestly, I'd watch just to see more of that epic grilled cheese he made during the first film.Article continues below
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Later in the same conversation, the Drive Me Crazy actor went to address one big moment of contention from the movie: Nate's birthday that Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs ends up missing because of her commitment to Miranda Priestly. Grenier explained his perspective on that conflict, offering:
Points were made. Even if you don't care about birthdays, having your partner blow off a commitment like that is grounds for some hurt feelings. So even if he made mistakes like judging Andy's makeover, he had some legs to stand on regarding the birthday fight. Adrian Grenier offered more about why he thinks they ultimately broke up, saying:
Points were made. Clearly this was an interesting relationship to unpack, since folks are still talking through Andy and Nate's issues all these years later. And while Grenier doesn't think he played the villain, he can see where things went wrong for the fictional couple.
The Devil Wears Prada is streaming on Disney+ and the sequel will arrive on May 1st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Unfortunately, Adrian Grenier won't be there for the fun.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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