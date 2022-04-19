The Flash's Ezra Miller Has Reportedly Been Arrested Again In Hawaii

UPDATE: Ezra Miller was arrested at 1:30am Tuesday for second-degree assault after becoming “irate” at a private gathering in Pāhoa, Hawaii and being asked to leave repeatedly. Miller reportedly threw a chair and struck a 26-year-old woman with it, resulting in a half-inch cut on her forehead, per Hawaii Police. Miller was released less than three hours later, pending an active investigation of the incident underway. The original article can be read below.

After The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller was previously arrested in Hawaii less than a month ago, new reports claim they have been arrested again in Hawaii. The 29-year-old actor was booked by Hawaii Island Police Department after a complaint was reported of second-degree assault.

Details of the specific incident are currently thin, but local Hawaii ABC 4 station reported Ezra Miller’s latest run-in with the law. In late March, the Justice League star was arrested prior for yelling obscenities at a karaoke bar before grabbing a microphone from a patron, resulting in a disorderly conduct charge along with lunging at a man playing darts, leading to an additional harassment charge.

Tuesday morning’s arrest is the latest in a string of incidents Ezra Miller has been linked to. In the prior Hawaii incident before this week’s arrest, the bar owner reportedly asked Ezra Miller to calm down on several occasions before the Hawaii Island Police Department was called. The actor was arrested and charged on both offenses before their $500 bail was posted and they were released.

Just days following the late March incident, a couple filed a restraining order against Ezra Miller, claiming the Fantastic Beasts star burst into their hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole personal belongings including their passports and wallets. Miller, who has been visiting Hawaii from Vermont, has also reportedly collected over 10 police complaints since March 7 for their behavior, including claims of filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

Back in 2020, a video surfaced of Ezra Miller trying to choke a woman before pushing her to the ground while at a bar in Iceland. The incident allegedly happened after a group of female fans approached the actor and they got angry. Miller was escorted out of the bar, but never received criminal charges for that particular incident.

Ezra Miller’s latest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, hit theaters this past weekend to a box office low for the Wizarding World franchise . Even so, it opened at No. 1 with a nearly $200 million worldwide box office haul already in the can. The actor is set to reprise their role as Barry Allen in the upcoming superhero movie , The Flash, next summer. Warner Bros. previously pushed back The Flash , back in March, shifting the release date from November 4, 2022 to June 23, 2023.

Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly met following Miller’s prior Hawaii arrest, and the consensus was to allegedly “hit pause” on all future projects in development involving Ezra Miller. There are also claims that the actor had “frequent meltdowns” during The Flash's production. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend regarding what’s next for Ezra Miller and their high-profile projects.