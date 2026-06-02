Guillermo Del Toro Came Out Of Left Field To Praise New Streaming Series (And Thumbs Up)

Not all filmmakers are eager to hit up social media with film and TV recommendations, as I'm sure there's some value in keeping one's pleasures hidden, guilty or otherwise. Guillermo del Toro has thankfully never been so shy about sharing his opinions to influence his followers, and he has shared some downright glowing praise for a new streaming show hitting the 2026 TV schedule that's kept him hooked recently: the spooky and highly amusing Widow's Bay.

As someone who's been keeping up with episodes weekly since its premiere, I am definitely on the same page as the Frankenstein director when it comes to loving this Matthew Rhys-starring show. Del Toro took to X to share those thoughts, as seen below:

If I may- in my estimation- Widows Bay may very well be the best streaming series in a long time… and hands down one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in Horror. Guillermo Del Toro

For those unaware, Widow's Bay is the somewhat rare horror-leaning original streaming via Apple TV subscription. The platform definitely goes all in on genre fare, skewing more science-fiction than anything else, but the critically acclaimed new series will hopefully inspire the Powers That Be to go harder on bringing more Apple originals to the list of upcoming horror TV shows.

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Sign up right now to take a trip to Widow's Bay, while also gaining access to hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso. Pay only $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices may vary.

Created by Katie Dippold, who spent years honing the concept while writing for Parks and Rec and scripting Paul Feig movies, Widow’s Bay stars Rhys as Tom Loftis, the island town’s bumbling if optimistic mayor who would love nothing more than to turn the area into a bustling tourist destination. The only thing stopping him, however, are the longheld rumors that unexplainable things are bubbling beneath the town’s surface. Of course, it doesn’t exactly help when he realizes they aren’t merely rumors.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In some ways, Widow’s Bay follows in the footsteps of past genre projects set in creepy towns, but instead of just one direct issue plaguing things, this town’s history is immersed in all kinds of weirdness. Which also definitely helps make it stand out as one of the funniest and silliest horror projects on TV. Having the all-time great Stephen Root play the biggest believer in the Bay only helps. That guy can make anything seem believable.

Guillermo del Toro also shared some love for Matthew Rhys' previous small-screen hit, The Americans, by sharing the following post.

Tru dat https://t.co/pVhZhJNvp2June 1, 2026

Anyone wanting to catch that show can find it with a Disney+ subscription, but head straight to Apple TV to find all the chilling whimsy that Widow's Bay provides in droves.

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In the mood for some classic Guillermo del Toro? After you finish catching up with Widow’s Bay, throw on the director’s feature debut from 1992, Cronos, streaming via HBO Max subscription.