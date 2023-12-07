Why Rachel Zegler Was 'Inspired' By Halle Bailey Proving Haters Wrong (And How The Little Mermaid Star Did It)
As Snow White and Ariel, the young stars have weathered their fair share of Internet trolls
Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey's roads to Disney stardom have been less than a fairytale. The young actresses—who portray The Little Mermaid and Snow White in their respective titular live-action films (though the latter will not hit theaters until 2025)—made history when they were cast as two of the House of Mouse's most iconic princesses,. However, their boundary-breaking castings have also sparked criticism and backlash among Disney die-hards.
Though many Disney fans rejoiced at the racial diversity of a "Black Ariel" and Zegler's casting as the first Latina actress to play a live-action Disney princess, others balked at the fact that the performers didn't look exactly like the characters they knew from the original animated films. Bailey and Zegler bonded over their casting controversies during their discussion for Variety's Actors on Actors series, with the latter revealing that she was "so inspired" by how Bailey proved "any naysayer out there" wrong:
Zegler also praised how Bailey navigated all of that negativity about her Ariel casting and how she didn't let it publicly affect her during promotion for the film, saying:
However, Halle Bailey admitted that reading about the backlash and boycotts online did anger her behind the scenes ("I'm an Aries!" she joked) and reminded people that though she's a famous actress, she's still a "real human being that has feelings and reacts to things." As the Ariel actress put it:
Despite her frustrations and how hard it is "being women under the spotlight," Bailey chose not to respond to the online trolls, instead opting for a more "graceful" reaction:
It's not the first time we've seen the two actresses publicly support each other in the midst of controversy. Back in September 2022, Zegler responded on Twitter to a hate comment about Bailey, writing: “If you don’t support my girl halle, who is the perfect ariel, you don’t support any of us.” Similarly, in July of last year, Bailey hyped up her fellow Disney star on Twitter, commenting on Zegler's post: "We love you so much, truly the perfect princess."
With The Littler Mermaid being one of the most high-profile titles on the 2023 movie schedule, you can currently see Halle Bailey as Ariel by streaming the movie with a Disney+ subscription. Rachel Zegler's Snow White will hit theaters on March 21, 2025.
