Halle Berry Shared A Sweet Response After Halle Bailey Revealed The Story About How She Got Her Name

Halle Bailey is a rising star to watch. She is playing The Little Mermaid's Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake, and her performance is already getting tons of buzz from early reviews. Still, people can’t help but notice her name is very similar to another talented Hollywood actress: Halle Berry. After Bailey recently shared the story of her name origin's connection to the Monster's Ball star, Berry responded sweetly on social media, showing there’s nothing but love between these two.

The Little Mermaid actress made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark where the name similarities were pointed out by the host. Bailey, very aware of the closeness, shared the true story of how she got her name. She said:

Well, my family, we’ve always loved Halle Berry. I mean she’s amazing. And originally when I was a baby they wanted to name me Hailey, but my last name is Bailey, so that wouldn’t have worked. So they ultimately decided on Halle, and it’s very similar to Halle Berry, but there’s no one else I’d rather have a similar name to than her.

If her parents decided to go with Hailey Bailey, this would have certainly been wild. A bit of a tongue twister, but beautiful nonetheless. The Grown-ish actress seems happy with the name her parents ultimately chose, and is flattered by the frequent comparison to the Oscar winner.

Berry totally saw the talk show moment and shared it on her own Instagram page, adding an adorable response that said:

And I’m JUST as honored to share a name with the very talented and super sweet @hallebailey!! I adore you and I cannot wait to see what I already know is an incredible performance in @disney’s The Little Mermaid.

What a kind and pleasant reaction. I’m so happy to hear these women love and support each other. They are both incredibly talented and seemingly have a lot in common on the career side of things. Bailey is being credited for breaking barriers and inspiring young Black girls, many of whom have been delighted to see themselves represented on screen via Live-Action Ariel. Berry was the first woman of color to win the Best Actress Academy Award, and continues to be supportive of other women of color during awards season. They are both paving the way for younger generations while lifting each other up in the process, and we certainly love to see it.

Both actresses are also absolutely killing it right now, too. Halle Berry has always had a fruitful career, and this year is no exception. She is set to star in Netflix's sci-fi adventure The Mothership, which is set to hit the streaming service later this year, and is also starring in another Netflix film called Our Man from Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg, which began filming last year. Bailey is also booked and busy; along with The Little Mermaid, she is also starring in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple set for release later this year. In addition, Bailey is a Grammy nominee and continues to make music with her sister, Chloe Bailey. When are we gonna hear that Bailey-Berry duet, though?

Fans can support Halle Bailey just like Halle Berry by checking out The Little Mermaid when it hits theaters on May 26th. For more information on other films heading to cinemas and streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.