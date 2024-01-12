Oppenheimer Is Finally Coming To Streaming, And It’s Bringing Some Other Big Christopher Nolan Movies With It

Oppenheimer has had one hell of a theatrical run, pulling in around $955 million worldwide and becoming the 3rd highest-grossing of the 2023 movie releases worldwide. While the biographical drama about theoretical physicists J. Robert Oppenheimer isn’t quite done playing on the big screen yet, as it’s finally opened in Japan and being presented again in 70 mm stateside for a limited time, it’s otherwise settled in quite nicely as a home media release within the last few months. Now it’s finally been announced when Oppenheimer, which CinemaBlend ranked at one of the best 25 movies of 2023, will finally be hitting a streaming service, and it’ll be accompanied by some of director Christopher Nolan’s other big feature films.

Starting on Friday, February 16, Peacock subscribers will be able to exclusively stream Oppenheimer as part of the platform’s library of content. This arrival comes roughly seven months after the movie opened in theaters. As an extra piece of good news for Nolan fans, the following Nolan-helmed movies will also be available to stream on Peacock starting on February 1:

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Dunkirk

Inception

Memento

Keep in mind that unlike Oppenheimer, Peacock won’t be the exclusive streaming home for all of these other Christopher Nolan movies, as the Dark Knight trilogy can still be viewed with a Max subscription, and Memento can be accessed on Pluto TV and Tubi. Still, it is nice to see that those who want to stick around Peacock will be able to easily hold a Nolan movie marathon if the mood strikes, and provided they don’t want to go chronologically, then kicking things with Oppenheimer would be a fitting course of action. Maybe that will even include the Peloton instructor who hated Tenet, but later said she saw Oppenheimer twice and described it as “six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.”

Oppenheimer dropping on Peacock in mid-February also comes at a key time during the awards season. Following the 2024 Golden Globes winners being announced, we’ll be learning soon which movies and attached talent will be nominated at the 96th Academy Awards, and it’s practically guaranteed that Oppenheimer be recognized in many of the categories. As such, people who missed seeing the movie in theaters and haven’t already secured their own physical or digital copy will now be able to watch it before the next Oscars ceremony is broadcast on March 10.

Ahead of Oppenheimer hitting Peacock, other 2023 movies that can be found on the platform now include The Holdovers, Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer. We’ll keep passing along Oppenheimer-related news in the coming months, but for those of you who’d rather look to this year’s cinematic landscape, find out what’s coming up in our 2024 movies calendar.