All Of The Shrek Movies (Including Puss In Boots), Ranked

Alright, I apologize. That is the second Shrek joke that I've made in an article in the last month, and I need to hold myself back, but today, I guess I just can’t because we’re talking about Shrek. That’s right, the big green ogre that’s just filled to the brim with layers like an onion and has somehow made both children and parents cry and laugh.

The Shrek films have certainly left an impact on the world of animation throughout their two-decade run. Now, Shrek 5 is confirmed, and yes, I am just as excited as most of my generation, who grew up with these comedies. But, there are actually six films already out there within the Shrek universe—both the main movies and the Puss in Boots spinoffs. Today, we’re going to rank all of them.

6) Shrek The Third (2007)

You probably saw this coming.

Out of all of the Shrek movies, Shrek the Third is the one I remember the least, mainly because it just feels so…forgettable. The story itself isn’t super memorable. The film is basically just Shrek stressing over the fact that he’s going to be a dad for two hours straight while learning how to become a father figure by helping a distant relative of Fiona’s learn how to be a ruler.

Honestly, upon rewatching it, it’s just the trope of a reluctant man learning how to care for someone younger or weaker than him and finding out that he is, indeed, capable of emotion and feelings and all that stuff. We’ve seen this story before, and sometimes it’s done well - like in the HBO series The Last of Us or even The Mandalorian – but with Shrek? We don’t need those melodramatics. He’s supposed to be funny – not having a midlife crisis.

There are a few moments in this film that stand out. I’ve always personally loved the moment Snow White sings the beginning of “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin. And yeah, the Shrek babies are…cute, at least in relative terms, but let’s be honest, we all could have gone without seeing this film.

5) Puss In Boots (2011)

Okay, so, if we’re being honest, Puss in Boots is pretty damn forgettable too, as up until a few years ago, I forgot this movie even existed.

Is Puss a cute cat? Of course, he is. But his spinoff film could have been more interesting. Do you even remember what it was about? I’ll tell you really quickly—it follows Puss as he teams up with his friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to take on Jack and Jill to find magical beans that will supposedly lead them to remarkable fortune.

Yeah, the plot isn’t anything special, and it’s just kind of…there. I think that out of most of these entries, Puss in Boots has the best animation, which makes sense because it was the last Shrek universe film to be released before The Last Wish (which we’ll get into in a bit).

The fight scenes are also enjoyable, as well, but yeah, this sits at number five – for at least having better animation than Shrek the Third. I mean, at least it got a TV show afterwards.

4) Shrek Forever After (2010)

You know, I’m going to say something controversial—I actually low-key find Shrek Forever After better than some of the other films, even the first one.

I know, then your question will be, “Then how come it’s ranked at four, huh?” And you’d be correct in asking. I do love Forever After. I like the idea behind it and a lot of the execution that it gives us in telling that story – Shrek is stressed, he makes a bad deal, and then he’s thrown into this world where everything he cares about is gone, and he has to find a way to get it back. That’s interesting.

What I like the most about it is that it introduces us to the fact that other ogres exist out there, and Shrek and Fiona aren’t alone. There’s also the magic aspect, which feels ten times more present in this movie than in the three films before it. As someone who spends her time watching the best fantasy films , I love magic.

However, there’s no denying its faults—many of the side characters that we grew to love sit in the background. The new ones don’t leave any lasting impressions. And while we do get another angle into what Fiona and Shrek’s love story could have been like, it just doesn’t hit like what we got in the original. So for that, it sits at four.

3) Shrek (2001)

Okay, okay, hear me out. Please.

I know. Shrek is literally the reason we’re even able to make this list in the first place, and yes, it is iconic in many ways. Obviously, the animation for the time was done incredibly well, and the film is known for its humor that touches both children and adults. There are so many jokes in this film I didn’t even get until I was older.

Of course, there’s the love story of Fiona and Shrek that makes it stand out, about finding that beauty and love within that is so rare and perfect that when you do find it, it’s beautiful.

But, in the grand scheme of the franchise, it still lacks. The story, while beautiful, isn’t as intense as the next entries, and the side characters aren’t used as much. I’d say that one of the best parts is that Lord Farquaad is a pretty memorable DreamWorks villain, but there’s more coming that outranks the original.

2) Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

If you haven’t seen Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, you’re missing out. Like, it’s so good, Shrek should be a supporting character in Shrek 5.

I was not expecting much from this film. It was a random Puss in Boots movie that came out in 2022 and suddenly took the world by storm, and when I finally sat down to watch it, I really understood why.

This film was made for young adults who grew up watching Shrek films and Puss in Boots, because the themes it touches on are so adult-like that you will undoubtedly feel like you are seen after the movie. Not only that, but I’ve never watched an animated film that's able to portray a panic attack as well as this does. Also, the animation is so unique – it almost feels like I’m watching a damn watercolor painting move, but it’s 3D – it’s hard to explain; just look at it yourself.

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish voice cast, in general, is fantastic, but what really makes this film is the villain. Oh, this sinister DreamWorks villain is one of the best. If you haven’t seen the movie, I really don’t want to spoil it, but let’s say that Wagner Moura gives one of the best voice-acting performances I have ever heard – and I’m an anime lover, so you know I’ve listened to unique voice acting. Seriously, it’s freaking fantastic and deserves this number two spot.

1) Shrek 2 (2004)

Is anyone surprised?

Shrek 2 is the biggest Shrek film ever. The cultural impact this movie has, from the memes to the songs used in the film to even the characters...I can’t even begin to tell you. However, there are reasons besides the cultural impact that make it better than even the original.

The story is better, digging deeper into the minds of Shrek and Fiona while also introducing us to new characters with strong staying power, like Prince Charming and Fairy Godmother, and how unbelievably sassy they all are. We get to see more of the side characters that we love. And, of course, we meet Puss in Boots for the first time, a character that has become a huge part of this franchise.

Also Fairy Godmother. Fairy Godmother. The performer of the century with "I Need A Hero." Ugh, classic.

Shrek 2 is a perfect sequel. Few sequels are better than the first, but this stands out as one of them for me. The stakes have been upped and I love it, which is what lands it right here, at number one.