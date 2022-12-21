Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before

A long time ago, a new popular animated movie franchise came to life about a far off land, and that franchise started with Shrek . Spanning four movies, it was one of DreamWorks most popular film series and spawned plenty of TV specials, merchandise and so much more. But, in that series came a cat that everyone seemed to fall in love with that was introduced in Shrek 2 – Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas .

The character became so popular with audiences that he got his own, titular spinoff film in 2011, and it even scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Film. And now, more than ten years later, the sequel is finally out and fans of the famous cat are hankering to see him again in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

But, where might you have seen or heard the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish cast before? Be prepared, because this list is full of stars.

(Image credit: Dreamworks/Sony Pictures)

Antonio Banderas (Puss In Boots)

First up on the list, we have the main star himself, Antonio Banderas, who voices the lead in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. As someone who has been around for a long time, Banderas has starred in many movies. Most recently in 2022, he was a part of the movie adaptation of Uncharted , based on the very popular game series, but has done so much more.

Besides that, he obviously voiced Puss in the original Shrek series as well as the spinoff, but his other films include Desperado, The Mask of Zorro, Philadelphia, The Enforcer, Interview With The Vampire, the Spy Kids series , Pain and Glory, and more. He has also been a part of television shows, with a main role in the series, Genius, but movies is where Banderas really shines.

Banderas is also set to appear in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so be sure to keep an eye out for him.

(Image credit: Marvel/Dreamworks)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws)

Moving on, we take a look at a legendary actress, Salma Hayek, who voices Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Reprising her role from the last film, Hayek has done so much in both movies and television. In terms of film, she has appeared in so many amazing ones.

In 2021, she was a part of the Eternals cast , but has starred in other movies such as Desperado (where she co-starred with Banderas), Frida (which got her an Academy Award nomination), Bandidas, From Dusk ‘Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, House of Gucci, and more. She also voiced one of the main characters in Sausage Party, an adult animated film .

In terms of television, Hayek has also appeared in many shows. She started off her career in the telenovela, Teresa, but has since been in shows such as 30 Rock , Ugly Betty, and more.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Dreamworks)

Olivia Colman (Mama Bear)

A true queen, Olivia Colman voices Mama Bear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Colman has done so much in television and movies that it’s almost hard to keep track of what she’s done, but we’ll go over the highlights here.

In movies, most recently in 2022, she starred with the Empire of Light cast , but she’s also appeared in films such as The Favourite, The Father, The Lost Daughter, The Iron Lady, Murder on the Orient Express, and so many more. She also had a voice role in the popular 2021 film, The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines.

With television, Colman might be primarily known for her role as Queen Elizabeth in the third and fourth season of The Crown, but has appeared in many other parts in shows like Heartstopper , Peep Show, Flowers, Fleabag, The Night Manager, and Broadchurch, among others.

(Image credit: FX/Dreamworks)

Harvey Guillen (Perrito)

Next up is Harvey Guillen, who voices Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . Some movies that you might have seen him in before this one are General Education, the horror film Truth or Dare, Status Update, and The Internship, but Guillen has done so much more in television.

He’s primarily known for his role on the FX show What We Do In The Shadows , but has appeared in and voiced characters for many other TV series, including The Magicians, the underrated animated show , The Owl House, and The Thundermans, and has a recurring role in Human Resources.

(Image credit: HBO Max/Dreamworks)

Samson Kayo (Baby Bear)

Moving on, we take a look at Samson Kayo, who voices Baby Bear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Kayo has appeared in a few films, including 2022’s The Bubble , as well as Dolittle and Grandpa’s Great Escape, but he’s been in a few more television shows. Most recently in 2022, he appeared in the HBO Max original series, Our Flag Means Death.

Other than that, he’s appeared in shows such as Murder in Successville, Truth Seekers, Bloods, Famalam, and Timewaster.

(Image credit: Netflix/Dreamworks)

Wagner Moura (Big Bad Wolf)

You remember those pigs in the Shrek series? Well, now it’s time to look out for the Big Bad Wolf, because he’s going to be making an appearance in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Voiced by Wagner Moura, the actor is primarily known for his role as Pablo Escobar in the popular Netflix series, Narcos, but has appeared in several other movies and television shows.

Some of his biggest films this far have been Behind the Sun, The Man of the Year, The Middle of the World, Wasp Network, Sergio, and 2022’s The Gray Man , among many Spanish-language films. With television, besides Narcos, Moura also has a main role on the TV series, Shining Girls.

(Image credit: AriseEntertainment 360/Dreamworks)

Anthony Mendez (Doctor)

Moving on, we have Anthony Mendez, who plays the Doctor in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Mendez hasn’t done any major movies yet, so his role in here will be his first. However, he’s done plenty on television.

You might recognize his voice the most, because he was known as the narrator for the popular CW show, Jane the Virgin, but he’s had roles in other TV shows such as Foodtastic, The Unexplained Files and Elena of Avalor.

(Image credit: NBC/Dreamworks)

John Mulaney (Jack Horner)

You’d have to be living under a rock to not know who John Mulaney is, and now, he’s transferring his voice talents over to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as Jack Horner. Mulaney is primarily known for his hilarious comedy specials and his time on Saturday Night Live, which he has hosted several times since he left, but he’s done plenty of other television work.

He’s been in shows such as Documentary Now!, Kroll Show, his own series called The Mulaney Show, and more. Mulaney hasn’t appeared in any live-action films yet, but he’s done voice work for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ( one of my personal favorite Spider-Man movies ) and was one of the leads of the Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers cast .

(Image credit: Marvel/Dreamworks)

Florence Pugh (Goldi)

Next up on this Puss in Boots: The Last Wish cast list is Florence Pugh, who voices Goldi in the film (a version of Goldilocks). Pugh has been making a name for herself these past several years, appearing in many movies that have taken her to star status.

Some of her biggest hits have been starring as Yelena Belova Black Widow, the A24 horror film , Midsommar, Little Women, Malevolent, Outlaw King, Fighting With My Family, The Commuter, The Falling, and so many more. She also starred in the 2022 psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, and is set to appear in several new movies, including Dune 2 , and the upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

With television, Pugh reprised her role from Black Widow in the Disney+ original series, Hawkeye, but has also appeared in other shows such as Marvella, The Little Drummer Girl, and more. She is also going to be reprising Yelena Belova again in the Marvel film, Thunderbolts .

(Image credit: Marvel/Dreamworks)

Ray Winstone (Papa Bear)

Next up, we have Ray Winstone, who voices Papa Bear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actor has been around for a long time, and has appeared in many, many movies, so we’re just going to go over some of his most known.

Winstone has had roles in films such as Quadrophenia, Scum, Nil by Mouth, Sexy Beast, The Proposition, The Departed, Beowulf, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Black Widow (alongside Pugh), Snow White and the Huntsman, Point Break, and more.

With television, he’s had main roles in many TV shows, including Robin of Sherwood, Get Back, Vincent, Of Kings and Prophets, and Ice, among many guest roles, as well.

(Image credit: Hulu/Dreamworks)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Mama Luna)

Last but not least, we have Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who voices Mama Luna in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Randolph had been in several movies that you might have heard of, including Dolemite Is My Name, Office Christmas Party, Kajillionaire, The Last Shift, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and 2022’s The Lost City .

She’s also appeared in many TV shows in recurring roles, including the Hulu original series, Only Murders in the Building, The Last O.G., This Is Us, Birdgirl, and more. She also had a main role in the show, High Fidelity, as well as a main part in Selfie and People of Earth.

With such a stellar cast, it’s no wonder that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is shaping up to be an amazing movie. And now, you just might find something new that they’re a part of. Time to re-watch Shrek 2 again.