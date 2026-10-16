The Social Network Is An All-Time Great Movie, And I'm Certain Of That Now More Than Ever

I’ve always been of the opinion that The Social Network is not just one of the best movies of the 2010s; it's one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen. Then, that was aggressively reasserted when The Social Reckoning premiered on the 2026 movie schedule.

Before we get into specifics, let’s get the context straight. The Social Reckoning saw Aaron Sorkin return to the world of Facebook, as he penned and directed the follow-up film. In 2010, he wrote and won an Oscar for The Social Network while David Fincher directed the project. Without Fincher at the helm and Jesse Eisenberg not returning to play Facebook’s founder, I was hesitant about the sequel. And I was right to be, as the poorly reviewed Social Reckoning really reaffirmed that The Social Network is one of the all-time greats. Let’s talk about why.

The Social Network’s Pacing Is Way Better Than The Social Reckoning’s

Now, I decided to rewatch The Social Network immediately after I saw The Social Reckoning, and one thing that struck me was the pacing of both movies. I think they’re trying to be similar. Like Network, Reckoning features dual timelines that eventually lead us to the final moments where everything collides. However, unlike the 2010 film, this 2026 movie does not build up the energy it needs through these timelines to properly pull off a satisfying climax.

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I look to the laptop-smashing scene in The Social Network as a perfect climactic moment. The way it brings the depositions and the origin story of Facebook together is stunning, as Eduardo finds out his shares are diluted in the past while he explains it all in the present. Up to that point, the tension was building as we jumped through time to come to the moment where Eduardo and Mark clashed (both physically and legally speaking). And it all comes crashing together in this iconic sequence.

The Social Reckoning tries to do that as it jumps between Frances and Jeff meeting about a potential story and Mark Zuckerberg finding out about it while getting ready for a Senate meeting. Ultimately, it ends with Jeremy Strong’s Zuckerberg making a choice about what to do on January 6th, the stories about Facebook’s role in harmful actions being published, and Frances deciding to be named in them. That’s a lot to take in, and it was also kind of anticlimactic.

Unlike The Social Network, which explodes after it spends the entire movie building up Mark and Eduardo’s relationship, The Social Reckoning fizzles out as it reckons with the impact of these stories that got published.

Mark Zuckerberg Being At The Center Of The Social Network Made It A Complex And Nuanced Film

The other realization I had about The Social Network while watching The Social Reckoning had to do with the role Mark Zuckerberg played in each film.

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I think The Social Reckoning struggles to figure out how to incorporate the founder of Facebook. His involvement feels disjointed from the other part of the film regarding the Wall Street Journal story, and I simply was not invested in what he thought or did at all.

The opposite is the case for The Social Network. Zuckerberg is the central figure of the movie, and it examines his choices and motivations in a fascinating way. We see this college-student-turned-tech-titan rise in power, and we watch how he struggles with it. It’s nuanced and complex, and Jesse Eisenberg plays it all out in a way that’s impossible to look away from. I can’t say the same about Jeremy Strong’s performance in The Social Reckoning.

However, I do appreciate what this new movie was doing, and I’m happy that it reminded me that The Social Network really is an all-time great.