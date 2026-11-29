Alexandra Daddario has been making a big splash on TV over the past several years. Many might remember that she earned plenty of award recognition for HBO’s The White Lotus , and more recently, she's been putting in great work as the lead of Mayfair Witches. However, Daddario's recent 2026 movie release , Hershey, has earned a rough critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience score indicates that general viewers have very different thoughts on the film, which centers on the life and work of candy magnate Milton Hershey.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes , Hershey is leaving a sour taste in critics’ mouths, given it currently holds a score of 17%. Pundits have not held back their thoughts, with Blu-Ray.com’s Brian Orndorf calling the biographcial drama a “candied version of events” compared to a genuine biographical film. Keith Garlington felt it was the “CliffsNotes version” of Milton Hershey’s life that didn't commit enough time to significant moments. Additionally, critics slammed the film's tone, dialogue and slow pacing.

On the other hand, audiences are finding Hershey -- directed by Mark Waters -- to be a rather savory treat. So delectable that they gave it a Rotten Tomatoes Hot rating of 92%. Many verified viewers have been calling it a “true American dream” story, given its appreciation of Milton Hershey’s chocolate-making determination and his philanthropy. One reviewer also loved the chemistry between Daddario (who plays Catherine Hershey) and Finn (who plays Milton). Others commended the flick’s feel-good tone and admitted to learning new details about the founders of Hershey’s.

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(Image credit: Angel)

It was announced back in 2025 that Angel Studios would produce a Hershey biopic , with Daddario and Wittrock's castings revealed at that point as well. Personally, I wasn't quite sure what to expect from the eventual responses. However, it's more than evident that there's a serious divide, and this is far from the first time that such a thing has happened.

More on Alexandra Daddario (Image credit: Angel) Alexandra Daddario Had To Wear Lots Of Corsets In Hershey, But It Was ‘Fantastic’

There are plenty of notable films -- like Man on Fire and Waiting… -- that the internet disagrees with critics about . Even a few years ago, Ant-Man 3 notched a low score of 46%, yet general audiences ultimately gave it an 81%. And most recently, viewers liked Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You a lot more than critics did, with the critical consensus being 29% and the audience score being 83%.

It could be argued that critics and general audiences may look for different elements when they're watching a film. I believe that critics tend to look at the technical aspects of its writing, craft, and originality. Audiences, on the other hand, may not be so critical and simply judge a movie based on how entertained they were. Of course, whether someone leans towards critics or audiences' tastes, only you can ultimately be the judge of a movie once you see it for yourself.

So, if audiences had a good time watching this candy-related biopic compared to critics, maybe some might be enticed to check out the Alexandra Daddario movie. I know I will! On that note, Hershey is playing in theaters now, and viewers can, of course, can check their local cinemas for bars of the aforementioned chocolate before showtime.